How to complete November POTM Booth SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Turn in one squad and this great card is yours.

EA has added an 84-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Taylor Booth from FC Utrecht to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. You can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

The FIFA community gets to decide who the best player from a specific league is from a list of players EA selects monthly. Booth was voted as the best Eredivisie player for November and received this upgraded POTM version as a result.

Booth had his skills massively upgraded when compared to his 63-rated gold version. The devs increased his Physical (+21), Defending (+20), Shooting (+20), Passing (+19), Pace (+19), and Dribbling (+18).

This POTM SBC only asks for one 83-rated squad with at least two players with an overall rating of 84 points minimum. This segment will cost around 11,700 to 11,900 FUT coins across the available platforms if you build it from scratch.

The card will be live until Jan. 8. Here is the cheapest solution to complete the Bundesliga POTM Taylor Booth SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete POTM Taylor Booth SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team