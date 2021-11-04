How to complete Nov. 2’s UEFA Marquee Matchups in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can celebrate some UEFA games by completing this SBC and getting some players packs in return.

EA Sports added a set of UEFA Marquee Matchups to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 2 that you can complete by accessing the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu.

The Marquee Matchups are weekly challenges themed around real soccer’s key matchups. EA selects some matches and creates SBCs that reward players with tradeable FUT packs. This SBC is themed around this week’s key UEFA Champions League matchups.

You’ll have until next Thursday, Nov. 11, to complete two squads: Sevilla vs. LOSC Lille and Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax. Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack.

The first segment asks for a 76-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, two rare cards, at least four players from the same league, five different clubs, and two players from both Sevilla and Lille. This squad rewards a jumbo gold players pack.

The second solution requires a 78-rated with 80 chemistry minimum, three rare cards, at least four players from different nations, and one player from both Borussia Dortmund and Ajax. This squad rewards a prime mixed players pack.

EA will also grant you a rare electrum players pack as a reward for completing all of the SBCs. You’ll spend around 14,000 to 15,000 FUT coins in total for every segment’s building price, even if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Sevilla vs. LOSC Lille

GK: Martín Silva 75-rated (Libertad)

Martín Silva 75-rated (Libertad) CB: Diego Carlos 82-rated (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos 82-rated (Sevilla) CB: Iván Piris 75-rated (Libertad)

Iván Piris 75-rated (Libertad) CB: Alexander Barboza 75-rated (Libertad)

Alexander Barboza 75-rated (Libertad) CDM: Ljubomir Fejsa 75-rated (Al Ahli)

Ljubomir Fejsa 75-rated (Al Ahli) CDM: Éver Banega 82-rated (Al Shabab)

Éver Banega 82-rated (Al Shabab) LM: Jonathan Ikoné 79-rated (Lille)

Jonathan Ikoné 79-rated (Lille) RM: Carlos Júnior 75-rated (Al Shabab)

Carlos Júnior 75-rated (Al Shabab) CAM: Petros Araujo 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Petros Araujo 77-rated (Al Nassr) ST: Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr) ST: Vincent Aboubakar 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax