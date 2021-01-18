How to complete Flashback Higuaín SBC in FIFA 21 Ultima Team

EA Sports added an 87-rated Flashback version of Gonzalo Higuaín from Inter Miami to FIFA 21 on Saturday, Jan. 16. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Higuaín’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added this Flashback version to celebrate his prolific 2009-2010 LaLiga season, and the SBC will expire on Jan. 23.

Time to once again turn back the clocks… 🕔



A new Flashback SBC is now available in #FIFA21#FUT pic.twitter.com/zTb7QCjhsu — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 16, 2021

EA has massively boosted Higuaín’s Pace (+24), while somewhat increasing his Dribbling (+6), Passing (+4), Defending (+4), Shooting (+3), and Physical (+1) when you compare this new card to his 83-rated gold version. This is a considerably good card because of its four-star skill moves and weak foot.

Flashback Higuaín costs around 69,700 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and is a bit more expensive on Xbox One (71,950) and PC (78,600 FUT coins). This is a fairly-priced card considering the game doesn’t have too many Argentinian strikers or good MLS options. You can link Flashback Higuain to players such as Record Breaker Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC and FUT Freeze Nani from Orlando City.

If you want to complete the Flashback Higuaín SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 84-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from Real Madrid.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Flashback Gonzalo Higuaín SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.