You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA added an 88-rated Fantasy FUT version of Samuel Umtiti from Lecce to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on March 5. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Fantasy FUT event follows the domestic league matches of the players featured on the main teams and in themed SBCs and set objectives. The ones who can perform a series of achievements in real life will receive up to +4 overall upgrades.

This Fantasy Umtiti card has high and balanced skills with rates ranging from 71 to 88. When compared to his 79-rated gold version, Umtiti’s Pace (+18), Physical (+13), Dribbling (+9), Passing (+9), Defending (+9), and Shooting (+9) were generally boosted.

You can also apply the shadow chemistry style to increase his Pace (+8) and Defending (+7), which will maximize his Sliding Tackle stat.

There are two different segments in this Fantasy Umtiti SBC. The Serie A segment asks for an 83-rated squad with at least one player from the Serie A, while the Top Form requires an 85-rated squad plus one TOTW (Inform) card.

The price for this Fantasy SBC can get up to around 105,350 FUT coins on consoles and 115,300 FUT coins on PC. You’ll also get a small gold players pack and a rare mixed players pack for completing each segment aside from the Fantasy Umtiti card.

You’ll have until March 17 to get this special card. Here is the list of cheapest solutions right now to complete Fantasy Samuel Umtiti SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

How to complete Fantasy FUT Umtiti SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Serie A

GK: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) LB: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) CB: 81-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga)

81-rated Ricardo Horta (SC Braga) CB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

83-rated Jesús Navas (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) LW: 83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen)

83-rated Lukáš Hrádecký (Bayern Leverkusen) RW: 81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen)

81-rated Robert Andrich (Bayern Leverkusen) ST: 81-rated Jan Vertonghen (RSC Anderlecht)

Top Form