How to complete Base Icon Okocha SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Nov. 9 for Base Icon Jay-Jay Okocha. This item is available through the SBC menu in the game.

The Base Icon Okocha card was originally released in FIFA 21 on Aug. 31 but it only got an SBC in FIFA 22 this month along with 89-rated Miroslav Klose. Okocha is a Nigerian attacking midfielder who played in the 1990s for clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bolton Wanderers.

The 85-rated Prime Icon Moments Okocha has high skills, like 92-rated Dribbling, 88-rated Pace, and 80-rated Shooting. But, on the other hand, he has low Defending (37) and Physical (59) ratings.

If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll increase his Pace (+9) and Shooting (+7), which make his meta-gaming skills even more powerful. It’ll even maximize his Acceleration and bring his Shooting stats all to 85 and above.

If you get this card, it will offer strong links with legendary players from around the world, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradonna, 96-rated Ronaldo, 96-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 94-rated Ferenc Puskás.

This version of Okocha costs around 317,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 312,000 on Xbox, and is a bit more expensive on PC (401,000 FUT coins). Since it’s an Icon card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but it’s fairly priced for his skills.

This Base Icon Okocha SBC will be available until Dec. 8. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in eight squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, The Artist, Paris Finesse, League Finesse, 86-Rated Squad, and 87-Rated Squad. That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have more than two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Born Legend Bronze squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Rising Star Silver squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Two rare gold players pack Top-notch 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) player. Small prime electrum players pack The Artist 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Bundesliga. Small prime gold players pack Paris Finesse 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Prime mixed players pack League Finesse 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Premier League. Rare gold pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 86 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. Rare electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Base Icon Jay-Jay Okocha SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski 63-rated (PGE Stal Mielec)

Bozhidar Chorbadzhiyski 63-rated (PGE Stal Mielec) CB: Jacob Tratt 60-rated (Adelaide United)

Jacob Tratt 60-rated (Adelaide United) CB: Andy Boyle 63-rated (Dundalk)

Andy Boyle 63-rated (Dundalk) CB: Terence Vancooten 64-rated (Stevenage)

Terence Vancooten 64-rated (Stevenage) CDM: Lisheng Liao 63-rated (Guangzhou)

Lisheng Liao 63-rated (Guangzhou) CDM: Jordan Houghton 64-rated (Plymouth Argyle)

Jordan Houghton 64-rated (Plymouth Argyle) LM: Ruel Sotiriou 60-rated (Leyton Orient)

Ruel Sotiriou 60-rated (Leyton Orient) RM: Omari Patrick 61-rated (Burton Albion)

Omari Patrick 61-rated (Burton Albion) CAM: Callum Wright 63-rated (Cheltenham Town)

Callum Wright 63-rated (Cheltenham Town) ST: Ellis Harrison 64-rated (Portsmouth)

Ellis Harrison 64-rated (Portsmouth) ST: Aaron Amadi-Holloway 60-rated (Burton Albion)

Rising Star

GK: Toni Šunjić 74-rated (Henan Jianye)

Toni Šunjić 74-rated (Henan Jianye) LB: Hasan Ali Kaldırım 72-rated (Başakşehir)

Hasan Ali Kaldırım 72-rated (Başakşehir) CB: Oliver Hüsing 72-rated (FC Heidenheim)

Oliver Hüsing 72-rated (FC Heidenheim) CB: Anthony Jung 72-rated (Werer Bremen)

Anthony Jung 72-rated (Werer Bremen) RB: Şener Özbayraklı 70-rated (Başakşehir)

Şener Özbayraklı 70-rated (Başakşehir) CDM: Ahmed Jahouh 70-rated (Mumabi City)

Ahmed Jahouh 70-rated (Mumabi City) LM: Adem Büyük 74-rated (Yeni Malatyaspor)

Adem Büyük 74-rated (Yeni Malatyaspor) CM: Patrick Erras 69-rated (Holstein Kiel)

Patrick Erras 69-rated (Holstein Kiel) CM: Miroslav Stevanović 74-rated (Servette)

Miroslav Stevanović 74-rated (Servette) RM: Efecan Karaca 74-rated (Alanyaspor)

Efecan Karaca 74-rated (Alanyaspor) ST: Emre Akbaba 72-rated (Alanyaspor)

Top-notch

GK: Aitor Fernández 81-rated (Levante UD)

Aitor Fernández 81-rated (Levante UD) LB: TOTW Mattéo Guendouzi 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

TOTW Mattéo Guendouzi 81-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Raúl Albiol 82-rated (Villarreal)

Raúl Albiol 82-rated (Villarreal) CB: Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal)

Pau Francisco Torres 82-rated (Villarreal) RB: Sergio Roberto 81-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Roberto 81-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Saúl Ñíguez Esclápez 82-rated (Chelsea)

Saúl Ñíguez Esclápez 82-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Rodrigo Javier De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Rodrigo Javier De Paul 82-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: Daniel Olmo Carvajal 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Daniel Olmo Carvajal 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Álvaro Norja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Álvaro Norja Morata 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: José Luis Morales 81-rated (Levante UD)

The Artist

GK: Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea)

Édouard Mendy 83-rated (Chelsea) LB: Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (Werder Bremen)

Angeliño Tasende 83-rated (Werder Bremen) CB: César Azpilicueta 83-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 83-rated (Chelsea) CB: Antonio Rüdiger 83-rated (Chelsea)

Antonio Rüdiger 83-rated (Chelsea) RB: Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla) CM: Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Isco Suárez 82-rated (Real Madrid) CM: TOTW Óliver Torres 81-rated (Sevilla)

TOTW Óliver Torres 81-rated (Sevilla) CM: Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Merino 83-rated (Real Sociedad) LF: Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Lemar 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RF: Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: João Félix 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Paris Finesse

GK: Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Asenjo 83-rated (Villarreal) LB: Luke Shaw 84-rated (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlétco de Madrid)

Stefan Savić 84-rated (Atlétco de Madrid) CB: David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid)

David Alaba 84-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla) CM: Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City)

Youri Tielemans 84-rated (Leicester City) CM: Fernando Reges 84-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 84-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Wilfred Ndidi 85-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 85-rated (Leicester City) LW: TOTW Smith Rowe 84-rated (Arsenal)

TOTW Smith Rowe 84-rated (Arsenal) RW: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

League Finesse

GK: Wojciech Szczesny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczesny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 84-rated (Sevilla) CB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) RB: Youcef Atal 81-rated (OGC Nice)

Youcef Atal 81-rated (OGC Nice) CDM: Fernando Reges 84-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 84-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 83-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Ángel Di María 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CAM: Marco Verratti 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Mauro Icardi 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

86-Rated Squad

GK: David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United)

David De Gea 84-rated (Manchester United) LB: José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José María Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué 84-rated (Barcelona) RB: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CM: Paulo Dybala 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: TOTW Manuel Locatelli 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

TOTW Manuel Locatelli 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CM: Marco Verratti 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LW: Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 86-rated (Napoli) RW: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Ciro Immobile 87-rated (Lazio)

87-Rated Squad