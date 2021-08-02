How to complete 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Saturday, July 31 that will reward those who complete it with the option to choose one out of three different 92-rated or higher Prime Icon Moments cards.

With promotions such as Team of the Season (TOTS), Path to Glory, Summer Stars, and FUTTIES, the majority of Icons are no longer that great compared to the beginning of the game cycle, but they’re still useful to provide easy links for your squad. With this loot box, you can pack one of the best Icons in the game, such as a 97-rated Ronaldo, 94-rated Ruud Gullit, and 97-rated Zinedine Zidane. But you can also end up with a player that’s no longer great at this stage of the game, such as a 93-rated Dennis Bergkamp, 92-rated Michael Owen, or 93-rated Alessandro Del Piero.

Perhaps, if you have an Ultimate Team that’s 90-rated or higher, it’s best to skip this SBC since there’s a higher chance to pack a bad item for your team than a good one. But this might SBC be good for players who started playing the game late and still don’t have ways to buy some of the best cards in the game or just missed the opportunity to complete great player SBCs like Showdown Jorginho 96-rated from Chelsea.

The 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC is non-repeatable and will be available for five days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in eight different squads. You’ll spend around 432,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 450,000 FUT coins on Xbox, and around 490,000 FUT coins on PC to complete this SBC if you buy every single player we listed for the solutions.

Most of the squads will be cheap and easy to build, but the last three are particularly expensive, even though none of the segments require huge amounts of team chemistry. You’ll earn a different tradeable FUT pack for each squad you turn in, which can help you recover part of your investment. In general, the last segments will offer you better rewards than the packs you earn from the cheap squads.

SBC Conditions Reward Rare gold squad 11 rare gold players with 30 chemistry minimum. Two players pack 80-rated squad 80-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum. Small electrum players pack 81-rated squad 81-rated squad with 30 chemistry minimum. Gold pack 82-rated squad 82-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum. Small gold players pack 83-rated squad 83-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Premium gold pack 84-rated squad 84-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum. Small prime electrum players pack 85-rated squad 85-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum Small prime mixed players pack 86-rated squad 86-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum with one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. Electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the 92+ Icon Moments Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Rare gold squad

GK: Matías Dituro 75-rated (Universidad Católica)

Matías Dituro 75-rated (Universidad Católica) CB: Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors)

Marcos Rojo 75-rated (Boca Juniors) CB: Nicolás Domingo 75-rated (Olimpia)

Nicolás Domingo 75-rated (Olimpia) CB: Cristian Pellerano 75-rated (Independiente del Valle)

Cristian Pellerano 75-rated (Independiente del Valle) LWB: Milton Casco 79-rated (River Plate)

Milton Casco 79-rated (River Plate) RWB: Iván Pillud 75-rated (Racing)

Iván Pillud 75-rated (Racing) CM: Luciano Aued 75-rated (Universidad Católica)

Luciano Aued 75-rated (Universidad Católica) CM: Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Milan)

Sandro Tonali 77-rated (Milan) CM: Leonel Miranda 75-rated (Racing)

Leonel Miranda 75-rated (Racing) ST: Tammy Abraham 78-rated (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham 78-rated (Chelsea) ST: Abderrazak Hamdallah 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

80-rated squad

GK: Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford)

Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford) CB: Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford)

Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford) CB: Rui Silva 79-rated (Real Bétis)

Rui Silva 79-rated (Real Bétis) CB: Predrag Rajković 79-rated (Stade de Reims)

Predrag Rajković 79-rated (Stade de Reims) LM: Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta)

Pierluigi Gollini 79-rated (Atalanta) CM: Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin)

Max Kruse 81-rated (Union Berlin) CM: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) RM: Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres)

Nahuel Guzmán 79-rated (Tigres) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr)

Petros 79-rated (Al-Nassr) ST: Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim)

81-rated squad

GK: Marwin Hitz 78-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Marwin Hitz 78-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CB: José Sá 78-rated (Olympiakos)

José Sá 78-rated (Olympiakos) CB: Stanislav Lobotka 78-rated (Napoli)

Stanislav Lobotka 78-rated (Napoli) CDM: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Remo Freuler 78-rated (Atalanta)

Remo Freuler 78-rated (Atalanta) LM: Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Thorgan Hazard 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RM: Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio)

Manuel Lazzari 81-rated (Lazio) CAM: Luciano Vietto 78-rated (Al-Hilal)

Luciano Vietto 78-rated (Al-Hilal) ST: Krzysztof Piątek 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Krzysztof Piątek 78-rated (Hertha Berlin) ST: Bas Dost 78-rated (Club Brugge)

82-rated squad

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Nacho Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad) CB: Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: Samuel Umtiti 83-rated (Barcelona)

Samuel Umtiti 83-rated (Barcelona) RB: Adam Wass 80-rated (Valencia)

Adam Wass 80-rated (Valencia) CDM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Nikola Vlašić 80-rated (CSKA Moscow) LW: Bafétimbi Gomis 80-rated (Al-Hilal)

Bafétimbi Gomis 80-rated (Al-Hilal) RW: Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv)

Viktor Tsygankov 80-rated (Dynamo Kyiv) ST: Luuk de Jong 80-rated (Sevilla)

83-rated squad

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) LWB: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) RWB: Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 82-rated (CSKA Moscow) CM: Allan 83-rated (Everton)

Allan 83-rated (Everton) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

84-rated squad

GK: Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford)

Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford) CB: Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford)

Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford) CB: Jamaal Lascelles 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Jamaal Lascelles 77-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Michael Keane 78-rated (Everton)

Michael Keane 78-rated (Everton) CDM: Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 79-rated (Benfica) CDM: Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli)

Diego Demme 78-rated (Napoli) LM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RM: Paulinho 90-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 90-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes)

Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes) ST: Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim)

Munas Dabbur 79-rated (Hoffenheim) ST: Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier)

85-rated squad

GK: Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford)

Ben Foster 79-rated (Watford) LB: Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford)

Danny Rose 79-rated (Watford) CB: Jamaal Lascelles 77-rated (Newcastle United)

Jamaal Lascelles 77-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Michael Keane 78-rated (Everton)

Michael Keane 78-rated (Everton) RB: Sergiño Dest 88-rated (Barcelona)

Sergiño Dest 88-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 79-rated (Crystal Palace) CDM: Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley)

Ashley Westwood 78-rated (Burnley) CAM: Paulinho 90-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 90-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier)

Gaëtan Laborde 89-rated (Montpellier) ST: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) ST: Cristian Espinoza 89-rated (San José Earthquakes)

86-rated squad