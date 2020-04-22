FIFA 20 adds TOTW Moments 6 into Ultimate Team

There are plenty of high-rated strikers that can improve your Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has revealed the newest set of Team of The Week (TOTW) Moments that will arrive in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

This is the sixth version of TOTW Moments, a feature implemented due to league fixtures being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. TOTW Moments replace the regular TOTW in everything, including packs, Weekend League rewards, and squad battles.

This #TOTWMoments is not messing around 🔥🔥🔥

Available from 6 p.m. UK pic.twitter.com/DLagSicHGB — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 22, 2020

The new set of TOTW Moments cards will be available in packs today at 12pm CT. They’ll be around until next week when a new selection will be released. Twelve of the 18 players have at least an 84 overall rating, so there are plenty of options to boost your Ultimate Team.

The cards that excel are a 91-rated Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, a 90-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, a 90-rated Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, and an 89-rated Roberto Firmino from Liverpool.

Here are the FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 6. They include the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from their gold card and previous TOTW card—if they had one before.

First team

GK: Artur Boruc 75 -> 81 (Bounermouth)

Artur Boruc 75 -> 81 (Bounermouth) CB: Javi Martinez 84 -> 86 (Bayern Munich)

Javi Martinez 84 -> 86 (Bayern Munich) CB: Samuel Umtiti 86 -> 87 (Barcelona)

Samuel Umtiti 86 -> 87 (Barcelona) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 89 -> 91 -> 92 (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 89 -> 91 -> 92 (Napoli) RM: Marko Arnautovic 82 -> 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Shanghai SIPG)

Marko Arnautovic 82 -> 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Shanghai SIPG) CAM : Ivan Perišić 84 -> 86 (Bayern Munich)

: Ivan Perišić 84 -> 86 (Bayern Munich) CAM: Dušan Tadić 84 -> 86 (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 84 -> 86 (Ajax) ST: Roberto Firmino 86 -> 88 -> 89 (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 86 -> 88 -> 89 (Liverpool) ST: Karim Benzema 87 -> 88 -> 90 (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 87 -> 88 -> 90 (Real Madrid) ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88 -> 89 -> 90 (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88 -> 89 -> 90 (Arsenal) ST: Antoine Griezmann 89 -> 90 -> 91 (Barcelona)

Reserves