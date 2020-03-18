EA Sports introduces Team of the Week moments in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has suspended the normal Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team since football leagues canceled their activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But today, the devs revealed a new system called TOTW moments and its first batch to replace the usual TOTW. “TOTW Moments will be a recurring program that will be based entirely on a historical TOTW release from past FUT titles,” EA said.

Due to the suspension of play in leagues around the world, Team of the Week Moments will temporarily replace Team of the Week.



Read the latest Pitch Notes to find out how TOTW Moments works and what other changes are being made: https://t.co/gekIknio04 pic.twitter.com/dlgpH9t3yF — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 18, 2020

“All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR [overall] increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path,” EA said. “For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path. For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker will be an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.”

For now on, the TOTW moments will replace the regular TOTW in everything that concerns FUT: WL rewards, packs, squad-building challenges requirements, draft mode, future FUT objectives, and the weekly featured squad battle. This batch of TOTW moments cards will be available in packs today at 1pm CT until next week when a new selection will be released.

Here are the first FIFA 20 TOTW moments. It includes the players’ new overall rating as well as the overall from its gold card and its previous TOTW card—if he had one before.

First team

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 83 -> 85 -> 86 (Leicester City) LWB: David Alaba 85 -> 86 (Bayern Munich)

David Alaba 85 -> 86 (Bayern Munich) CB: Kyle Walker 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Manchester City)

Kyle Walker 84 -> 86 -> 87 (Manchester City) CB: Matthijs De Ligt 85 -> 86 -> 87 -> 88 (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs De Ligt 85 -> 86 -> 87 -> 88 (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Miranda 83 -> 85 (Jiangsu Suning)

Miranda 83 -> 85 (Jiangsu Suning) CM: Paulinho 84 -> 86 (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 84 -> 86 (Guangzhou Evergrande) CM: Andrés Iniesta 83 -> 85 (Meiji Yasuda)

Andrés Iniesta 83 -> 85 (Meiji Yasuda) LM: Ricardo Quaresma 81 -> 84 (Kasımpaşa SK)

Ricardo Quaresma 81 -> 84 (Kasımpaşa SK) CAM: James Rodríguez 85 -> 86 (Real Madrid)

James Rodríguez 85 -> 86 (Real Madrid) LW: Marko Arnautovic 82 -> 84 -> 86 (Shanghai SIPG)

Marko Arnautovic 82 -> 84 -> 86 (Shanghai SIPG) CF: Gareth Bale 85 -> 86 (Real Madrid)

Reserves