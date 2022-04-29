Eredivisie TOTS is available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You can get some great cards through FUT packs.

EA Sports has released the Eredivisie Team of the Season (TOTS) today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The cards are available through FUT packs in-game or you can buy them from the FUT market.

The TOTS promotion honors the best players around the world based on their performance during the 2021-2022 season. The chosen players receive an upgraded version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The best to do it in The Netherlands 👏🇳🇱



The @eredivisie Team of the Season, available in #FUT now! 🙌#TOTS pic.twitter.com/kJuMxC6kMx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 29, 2022

Some leagues, like the Premier League and Bundesliga, were open for the community to vote on the best players and choose who will be featured on their respective TOTS. But the Eredivisie TOTS was entirely chosen by EA Sports.

Most players are from Ajax and so are the highest-rated players on the Eredivisie TOTS, like 95-rated Ryan Gravenberch and Sébastien Haller. Other great players added today include 92-rated Ibrahim Sangaré from PSV, and 91-rated Orkun Kökçü from Feyenoord.

A card like 95-rated Gravenberch can be priced at up to 1.76 million FUT coins on the market, while other lower-rated cards can range from 19,500, such as 87-rated Unnerstall Wijndal, to 56,000 FUT coins for 88-rated Wijndal, for example.

Here are all of the players released with the Eredivisie TOTS in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today: