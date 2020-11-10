EA Sports adds 6 UEL RTTF cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This version of Aubameyang could be one of the best cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team if Arsenal succeeds in the UEFA Europa League.

EA Sports has introduced six live cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The six new versions of soccer players are the first UEFA Europa League (UEL) Road to the Final (RTTF) cards to be released in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA added the first set of UEFA Champions League (UCL) RTTF cards to the game last week. These RTTF cards are live items and the players will be upgraded every time their team progresses in the UEL.

There are five UEL RTTF players available in FUT packs and on the FUT market: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 88-rated from Arsenal, Wilfred Ndidi 86-rated from Leicester City, Moussa Diaby 84-rated from Bayer Leverkusen, Renato Sanches 82-rated from Lille, and Bruno Peres 81-rated from Roma. These five players will remain in FUT packs until Nov. 17.

More Road to the Final items are now live, joining Team 1 💪



These 5 additional #UEL #RTTF Player Items will be available until 17 November: https://t.co/sCuzRfRD6A pic.twitter.com/2kgzqObd8c — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020

Aside from packs and the market, there’s only one player available through another method so far. It’s an 82-rated UEL RTTF version of Youcef Atal from OGC Nice. The card is achievable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu and will be available until Nov. 17, too.

Aubameyang, Ndidi, and Diaby are the best UEL RTTF cards added so far due to their rating and because their clubs have a great chance to make a deep run in the European tournament. The other cards also have great potential, but it’s unlikely that Lille, Roma, and OGC Nice, for example, will make it all the way to the semifinals of the UEL.

It’s expected that EA will add other UEL RTTF cards over the next few days, including an objectives player.