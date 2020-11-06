EA Sports adds UCL RTTF cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The RTTF players will receive an upgrade every time their team advances in the UEFA Champions League.

EA Sports introduced the first set of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Road to the Final (RTTF) cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

This promo consists of creating new versions of certain soccer players who are playing in the UCL this season. All of the RTTF cards start with a minor upgrade at the launch of the event and will receive further upgrades each time their team moves forward in the tournament. If the player transfers to another club that isn’t playing in the UCL, the card will no longer receive any upgrades.

The UCL RTTF cards will remain in FUT packs for a limited amount of time. You can earn FUT packs by completing objectives, playing FUT Draft, Division Rivals, Weekend League, and Squad Battles matches, or opening some with your FUT coins.

The highest-rated players in the first UCL RTTF team are a 92-rated version of Jan Oblak from Atlético Madrid, a 91-rated version of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, and an 88-rated version of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

Aside from packs and the market, there are two players available through other methods. You can earn an 83-rated version of Mason Mount from Chelsea by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) and there’s an 82-rated version of Jules Koundé from Sevilla obtainable through in-game objectives.

Here are all of the UCL RTTF cards that EA added today.

Available in packs or FUT market

Jan Oblak 92-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Mohamed Salah 91-rated (Liverpool)

Antoine Griezmann 88-rated (Barcelona)

Marcus Rashford 86-rated (Manchester United)

Denis Zakaria 85-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Ivan Perišić 84-rated (Internazionale)

Taison Freda 84-rated (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Alphonso Davies 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Lukas Klostermann 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Luis Muriel 82-rated (Atalanta)

Morgan Sanson 82-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Objectives

Jules Koundé 82-rated (Sevilla)

SBC