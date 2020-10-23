EA introduces first team of Rulebreakers in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The Rulebreakers promo started today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This new FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promo is about soccer players “who defy the status quo by tearing up the pitch with unique permanent upgrades,” EA’s official website reads. The first team of Rulebreakers was added today and will be available until the second set of cards replaces them. The majority of Rulebreakers cards are obtainable through FUT packs or the FUT market.

There are some new versions of players that can definitely boost your Ultimate Team, such as Harry Kane 91-rated from Tottenham Hotspur, Dries Mertens 87-rated from Napoli, and Douglas Costa 87-rated from Bayern Munich.

Aside from packs and the market, there are two players available through other methods. You can pick one out of two 84-rated versions of Iñaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao in squad-building challenges (SBC) and there’s an 84-rated version of Nordi Mukiele obtainable through in-game objectives.

Here are all of the Rulebreakers cards that EA added today.

Available in packs or FUT market

Harry Kane 91-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Aymeric Laporte 88-rated (Manchester City)

Douglas Costa 87-rated (Bayern Munich)

Dries Mertens 87-rated (Napoli)

Radja Nainggolan 85-rated (Internazionale)

Lucas Ocampos 85-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Llorente 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Manuel Lazzari 84-rated (Lazio)

Hassane Kamara 83-rated (OGC Nice)

Denzel Dumfries 83-rated (PSV)

Benjamin André 83-rated (Lille)

Objectives

Nordi Mukiele 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

SBC