Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in FIFA 23’s TOTW 18, but Messi, Foden, and Rice are

Many FIFA players expected Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappé to be featured in the 18th edition of the Team of the Week (TOTW) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. But instead, they ended up being disappointed when the cards went live today.

TOTW cards are upgraded versions of the players EA feels made an impact during real-life games over the past week. The cards will be live for a week before the next TOTW edition replaces them.

Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

The best players featured ended up being 92-rated Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, 88-rated Thomas Müller from Bayern Munich, 87-rated Phil Foden from Manchester City, 87-rated Declan Rice from West Ham, and 87-rated Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund.

You can get lucky and get these TOTW cards through player packs, but they are also available on the FUT market. EA also released a 74-rated Player Moments version of Jakub Jankto that is rewarded for those who complete a set of Silver Stars objectives.

There’s only one truly expensive card this week and that is Messi, as expected. You can buy it from the market for 1,090,000 to 1,700,000 FUT coins depending on which platform you play the game on. The other cards won’t go past 48,000 FUT coins, with Foden being the second most expensive one.

If you get any of the lower-rated cards, you can quick-sell them and get around 10,000 FUT coins, however, or use it in a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Here’s the full list of all the TOTW 18 cards released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team today:

First team

GK: 87-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

87-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 86-rated José Maria Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated José Maria Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 86-rated Connor Roberts (Burnley)

86-rated Connor Roberts (Burnley) CB: 86-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

86-rated Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) CAM: 88-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

88-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CM: 87-rated Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

87-rated Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) CDM: 87-rated Declan Rice (West Ham)

87-rated Declan Rice (West Ham) RM: 86-rated Riccardo Orsolin (Bologna)

86-rated Riccardo Orsolin (Bologna) ST: 92-rated Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

92-rated Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: 87-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City)

87-rated Phil Foden (Manchester City) CF: 86-rated Antonio Candreva (Salernitana)

Bench