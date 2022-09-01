All FIFA 23 Tactics: Every strategy option and what they do

Use these strategies, only when you're not playing me.

FIFA 23 is lining up to be released later this month (or already did, for lucky Xbox players), with tactics returning in their full glory. Players who like to delve into the details will be thrilled with the variety and amount of tactics present in the newest EA SPORTS football title.

Customisable options and sliders are back in action, providing players with the opportunity to change the tactics for your team before or even during the match.

These changes will impact the way your FIFA players react.

Included within EA’s decision to implement sliders, players now have the option to make ‘custom tactics’. These tactics are used in FIFA Ultimate Team, allowing users to chop and change style and tactics in each game mode.

With these new tactics, players should be able to decimate opponents, unless they’ve got you read.

Here are all the FIFA 23 tactics confirmed so far—knowing these will help players know what each option is before you play.

All FIFA 23 Tactics and how they work

Defence Tactics

Defence might be important to the game, but as most players will likely agree, offense is the bread and butter of FIFA.

That being said, you still have to have some defence tactics up your sleeves.

Defensive Style — Players can choose to maintain pressure or hold back. This style covers how users can capitalize on mistakes that your opposition can make.

Defensive width — Players might want their team to be spread across the field, or in a tight-knit formation and not allow anyone to break through. This is essentially moving your players across the field.

Defensive Depth — Players can maintain a close proximity to the opposing team, or they can hand back and leave a bit less pressure on the ball.

Image via EA

Offensive Tactics

Offense is a massive part of what makes FIFA enjoyable. Scoring goals by dribbling around opposing players makes the celebrations after feel so sweet. This section covers where your players are on crosses, corners, and free kicks.

Corners — Placing corner kicks into the box will be easy if you get your players in your preferred spots.

Chance Creation — Players can focus on creating opportunities for other teammates when attacking and going for goal.

Build-up Play — Players will organize how they progress up the pitch, eventually leading to the opportunity to scoring

Players in box — This governs how many players sprint into the box when players are taking crosses.

Free kicks — This tactic helps players decide how many teammates are in the opposition’s half when taking free kicks

Width — This helps players switch the ball from side to side and helps create opportunities for when your teammates aren’t being marked.

Best of luck with your tactics, there’s sure to be more FIFA 23 strategies implemented and discovered as the game grows.