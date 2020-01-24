The Top 50 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players PGRU Fall 2019 rankings

Each season, there are rankings made for the top players in every active Super Smash Bros. competitive scene, and the Fall 2019 PGRU wrapped up the entire first year of Smash Ultimate with the Top 50 players of the second half of its first year.

With the format expanding to cover the Top 100 players next season, this PGRU ranking will weigh heavily for the upcoming tournaments that will eventually help determine who joins the list in Fall 2020.

Starting with some new additions and ending with the reigning champ, here are the Top 50 Ultimate players based on results from the second half of 2019, plus a few additional players in Area 51. You can click on the headlines above each graph to view a more in-depth article about those individual lists.

Rank Player +/- for Season 2 51 Seima “Eim” Tomonoh New 51 William “Leffen” Hjelte New 51 Robert “Myran” Herrin -38 51 Carrington “Wrath” Osborne New 51 Yatiyaña “yeti” Schaper -17

Rank Player +/- for Season 2 50 Ron New 49 Dawson “Big D” Perron New 48 Noriyuki “Kirihara” Kirihara New 47 Michael “Riddles” Kim New 46 Kolawole “Kola” Aideyan New 45 Randy “RFang” Fang New 44 Ramin “Mr.R” Delshad -8 43 Spencer “BestNess” Garner New 42 Alexi “Goblin” Stennett -3 41 Eita “Hikaru” Hoshi New

Rank Player +/- for Season 2 40 Andrew “ScAtt” Huntley +1 39 Luis “Lui$” Oceguera, New 38 James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson -29 37 Nick “Ned” Dovel New 36 Nicko “Nicko” Bonilla New 35 Shimizu “Umeki” Masaki +7 34 Yuki “Etsuji” Kajihara New 33 Eric “Pandarian” Lund New 32 Matt “Elegant” Fitzpatrick New 31 Raffi “Raffi-X” Azar New

Rank Player +/- for Season 2 30 Saleem “Salem” Akiel Young -8 29 Gakuto “Gackt” Ito New 28 David “LeoN” Leon +7 27 Yuta “Nietono” Uejima +18 26 Toshimasa “Choco” Hayakawa New 25 Seisuke “Kome” Komeda New 24 Yuta “Abadango” Kawamura +16 23 Brian “Cosmos” Kalu -12 22 Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose +9 21 Lea +9

20 Chris “WaDi” Boston +4 19 ProtoBanham +4 18 Shintaro “Kuro” Kakihara New 17 Ishiguro “Raito” Tetsuya +3 16 Kengo “KEN” Suzuki New 15 Isami “T” Ikeda +32 14 Eric “ESAM” Lew +2 13 Shuto “Shuton” Moriya -8 12 Takuma “Tea” Hirooka +3 11 Takuto “Kameme” Ono +8

Rank Player +/- for Season 2 10 Paris “Light” Ramirez No Change 9 Samuel “Dabuz” Buzby -2 8 William “Glutonny” Belaid +6 7 Sota “Zackray” Okada +5 6 Enrique “Maister” Hernández Solís New 5 Tyler “Marss” Martins -2 4 Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada +4 3 Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey -1 2 Ezra “Samsora” Morris +1 1 Leonardo “MKLeo” Lopez No Change

MKLeo dominated the entirety of 2019 and earned his spot at the top of the Ultimate rankings. His win at Evo 2019 set the tone and he rounded out the year with another Major victory at 2GG: Kongo Saga.

Maister was the largest jump this season, going from unranked to number six in the world with his marvelous Mr. Game & Watch play. KEN is a close second, having gone from unranked to 16th.

And the largest drop off went to Myran, who fell out of the Top 50 after going from 13th to Area 51.