The Top 50 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players PGRU Fall 2019 rankings

The best of the best have finally been re-ranked.

Screengrab via The Big House

Each season, there are rankings made for the top players in every active Super Smash Bros. competitive scene, and the Fall 2019 PGRU wrapped up the entire first year of Smash Ultimate with the Top 50 players of the second half of its first year. 

With the format expanding to cover the Top 100 players next season, this PGRU ranking will weigh heavily for the upcoming tournaments that will eventually help determine who joins the list in Fall 2020. 

Starting with some new additions and ending with the reigning champ, here are the Top 50 Ultimate players based on results from the second half of 2019, plus a few additional players in Area 51. You can click on the headlines above each graph to view a more in-depth article about those individual lists. 

Area 51

RankPlayer+/- for Season 2
51Seima “Eim” TomonohNew
51William “Leffen” HjelteNew
51Robert “Myran” Herrin-38
51Carrington “Wrath” OsborneNew
51Yatiyaña “yeti” Schaper-17

41-50

RankPlayer+/- for Season 2
50Ron New
49Dawson “Big D” PerronNew
48Noriyuki “Kirihara” KiriharaNew
47Michael “Riddles” KimNew
46Kolawole “Kola” AideyanNew
45Randy “RFang” FangNew
44Ramin “Mr.R” Delshad-8
43Spencer “BestNess” GarnerNew
42Alexi “Goblin” Stennett-3
41Eita “Hikaru” HoshiNew

31-40

RankPlayer+/- for Season 2
40Andrew “ScAtt” Huntley+1
39Luis “Lui$” Oceguera,New
38James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson-29
37Nick “Ned” DovelNew
36Nicko “Nicko” BonillaNew 
35Shimizu “Umeki” Masaki+7
34Yuki “Etsuji” KajiharaNew
33Eric “Pandarian” LundNew
32Matt “Elegant” FitzpatrickNew
31Raffi “Raffi-X” AzarNew

21-30

RankPlayer+/- for Season 2
30Saleem “Salem” Akiel Young-8
29Gakuto “Gackt” ItoNew
28David “LeoN” Leon+7
27Yuta “Nietono” Uejima+18
26Toshimasa “Choco” HayakawaNew
25Seisuke “Kome” KomedaNew
24Yuta “Abadango” Kawamura+16
23Brian “Cosmos” Kalu-12
22Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose+9
21Lea +9

11-20

20Chris “WaDi” Boston+4
19ProtoBanham+4
18Shintaro “Kuro” KakiharaNew
17Ishiguro “Raito” Tetsuya+3
16Kengo “KEN” SuzukiNew
15Isami “T” Ikeda+32
14Eric “ESAM” Lew+2
13Shuto “Shuton” Moriya-8
12Takuma “Tea” Hirooka+3
11Takuto “Kameme” Ono+8

1-10

RankPlayer+/- for Season 2
10Paris “Light” RamirezNo Change
9Samuel “Dabuz” Buzby-2
8William “Glutonny” Belaid+6
7Sota “Zackray” Okada+5
6Enrique “Maister” Hernández SolísNew
5Tyler “Marss” Martins-2
4Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada+4
3Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey-1
2Ezra “Samsora” Morris+1
1Leonardo “MKLeo” LopezNo Change

MKLeo dominated the entirety of 2019 and earned his spot at the top of the Ultimate rankings. His win at Evo 2019 set the tone and he rounded out the year with another Major victory at 2GG: Kongo Saga.

Maister was the largest jump this season, going from unranked to number six in the world with his marvelous Mr. Game & Watch play. KEN is a close second, having gone from unranked to 16th.

And the largest drop off went to Myran, who fell out of the Top 50 after going from 13th to Area 51.