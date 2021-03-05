Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 11.0: Full patch notes and changes

The version 11.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which adds Pyra and Mythra, along with content themed around Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and balance changes for the rest of the roster.
Pyra and Mythra are the fourth DLC characters being added to the roster as part of Fighters Pass Vol. Two and are available now. Multiple new Mii Fighter costumes will also be available on the eShop, including some new Capcom-themed inclusions.
Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 11.0.
Offline
The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:
- Lora
- Amalthus
- Jin
- Malos
- Pneuma
- You can now enhance Rex’s spirit.
- When multiple controllers are connected, unused controllers can now be disconnected using other controllers in the fighter-selection screen in Smash.
- This can be done by pressing the A Button over the player bracket of the controller you want to disconnect.
General
The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:
- Pyra/Mythra Challenger Pack
- Arthur’s Helm and Armor
- Felyne Hat
- Hunter’s Helm and Mail
- Rathalos Helm and Mail
- Note: You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).
- The Toad Power-Up Band (amiibo) is now supported.
- If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap the Toad Power-Up Band, you can receive a reward. The Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi Power-Up Bands can be used as Figure Players.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
- Game-balance adjustments have been made (see below):
Fighter Adjustments
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|Link
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
|Jigglypuff
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Zelda
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Pichu
|Side Smash Attack
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Neutral Air Attack
|Made the ears invincible during the attack’s high-damage window.
|Pichu
|Forward Air Attack
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Forward Throw
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Side Special
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Up Special
|Decreased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Ganondorf
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after hitting an opponent.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Up Special
|Decreased attack speed.
|Wario
|Up Tilt Attack
|Decreased the amount of time the hit detection lasts.
|Wario
|Down Special
|Decreased attack speed for the third level charge.Decreased attack speed of the max charge.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of time until you can throw another banana peel after throwing one.
|King Dedede
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability.Increased the chance the Gordo will get stuck on a wall.Increased the speed you can hit back Gordos that were reflected by the opponent.
|R.O.B.
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Villager
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Little Mac
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Mii Brawler
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Mii Swordfighter
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Mii Gunner
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Mii Gunner
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Palutena
|Dash Attack
|Increased vulnerability.
|Palutena
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased the vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Palutena
|Grab Attack
|Decreased the grab range of the normal grab.
|Shulk
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Isabelle
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Joker
|Side Special
|Increased vulnerability for Eiha.
|Joker
|Down Special
|Increased vulnerability when Arsene is present and a counter is not triggered.
|Hero
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Byleth
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Byleth
|Down Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.Increased power against shields.
|Byleth
|Side Special
|Increased the opponent’s downtime when shielding from the tip.Reduced vulnerability when using the move in the air.
|Byleth
|Up Special
|Extended launch distance when stepping on an opponent with high accumulated damage.Increased attack speed.
|Byleth
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Min Min
|Air Dodge
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when performing an air dodge.
|Min Min
|Side Smash Attack
|Shortened the amount of time you can charge a smash attack.
|Min Min
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the launch distance for the dragon’s lasers while using the Dragon ARM.
|Min Min
|Other
|Matched the vulnerability with other fighters when falling in place.
|Steve & Alex
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Sephiroth
|Down Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.