Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 11.0: Full patch notes and changes

The next wave of content is here for Smash.

The version 11.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now live, which adds Pyra and Mythra, along with content themed around Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and balance changes for the rest of the roster.

Pyra and Mythra are the fourth DLC characters being added to the roster as part of Fighters Pass Vol. Two and are available now. Multiple new Mii Fighter costumes will also be available on the eShop, including some new Capcom-themed inclusions.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 11.0.

Offline

The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu:

Lora

Amalthus

Jin

Malos

Pneuma

You can now enhance Rex’s spirit.

When multiple controllers are connected, unused controllers can now be disconnected using other controllers in the fighter-selection screen in Smash. This can be done by pressing the A Button over the player bracket of the controller you want to disconnect.



General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase:

Pyra/Mythra Challenger Pack

Arthur’s Helm and Armor

Felyne Hat

Hunter’s Helm and Mail

Rathalos Helm and Mail

Note: You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

The Toad Power-Up Band (amiibo) is now supported. If you go to amiibo in Games & More and tap the Toad Power-Up Band, you can receive a reward. The Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and Yoshi Power-Up Bands can be used as Figure Players.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience. Game-balance adjustments have been made (see below):



Fighter Adjustments