Stripe is bringing Halloween terror to MultiVersus with new event and skins

Stripe is bringing more than just his normal brand of mischief to the MultiVersus roster with the game’s next big update, because players will get to enjoy the first large-scale in-game event starting on Oct. 15 to celebrate Halloween.

Running from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15, players will have plenty of time to earn candy, a new in-game currency exclusive to this event, by playing games against other players or bots. Additional Candy can also be earned by playing matches while having some of the Halloween-exclusive skins equipped too.

Image via Player First Games Image via Player First Games

That’s right, what would a Halloween event be without new costumes being added to the mix—and this time a wide selection of exclusive skins is going to be available for a limited time. Most of these Variants will still cost Gleamium to obtain, like the Epic Variants for Black Lantern Superman and Wonder Woman, but you can get a few by just playing matches and exchanging candy.

There was also a rather sizable balance patch that nerfed most of the new characters like Morty, Rick, and Gizmo while also adding some updates to the Dodge Meter System. Oh, and Lady Rainicorn has an Announcer Pack now.

But for the people who really care about the event, here is a breakdown of all of the event-exclusive items being added during the Halloween celebration and how to earn Candy.

How to earn Candy during the MultiVersus Halloween event

The amount of Candy you earn from a match during the Halloween event will vary depending on multiple factors—namely the mode you are playing, if you or a teammate are using a Halloween skin, and if you win or lose a game.

Singles and FFA Candy earned for 1s Win (Not playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Skin) = 20 Candy Candy earned for 1s Loss (Not playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Skin) = 10 Candy Candy earned for 1s Win (Playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant = 40 Candy Candy earned for 1s Loss (Playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy

Teams (Solo and With Friends) Candy earned for 2s Win (Neither playing as Combat Stripe or Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy Candy earned for 2s Win (Player playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 40 Candy Candy earned for 2s Win (Both playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 60 Candy Candy earned for 2s Loss (Neither playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 10 Candy Candy earned for 2s Loss (Player playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 20 Candy Candy earned for 2s Loss (Team playing as Combat Stripe or Combat Gizmo or another Halloween Variant) = 40 Candy



All Halloween Variant skins and candy rewards added for the MultiVersus Halloween event

You can exchange candy earned from playing matches for the following rewards in the Candy Shop:

Image via Player First Games Image via Player First Games

Pumpkin Patch Profile Icon = 150 Candy

Jack-O-Lantern Emote Sticker = 500 Candy

Mummy Reindog Epic Variant = 3,000 Candy

Calico Cake Epic Variant = 12,000 Candy

And, if you have leftover Candy or don’t care about some of the rewards, you can exchange 500 Candy for 10 Gold in the Candy Shop.

There are also a handful of purchasable cosmetics available to grab during the event that all fit the spooky theme too.

Image via Player First Games Image via Player First Games Image via Player First Games Image via Player First Games Image via Player First Games