The peak of Super Smash Bros. Melee has finally entered orbit with 16 of the best players in the world gathering in Los Angeles to compete at Smash Summit 14.

Featuring a number of familiar faces that have topped the summit before and returning challengers looking to take the title for themselves, Beyond the Summit is putting on an out-of-this-world production that will come to a head on Nov. 6.

#SmashSummit is headed to a new frontier.



Houston… WE. HAVE. MELEE. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ine4dAfJ8E — Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) November 3, 2022

From side events like a Controller Draft and Altered Gravity to the main event, players have been clashing all weekend and it is time to crown the next Summit Champion. And, just like with most previous Summit events, there are several storylines going into the final day.

If Hungrybox is able to take the event he will be the first player since Armada to claim three Summit victories. iBDW has an even bigger challenge; if he can win it all, he will be the first person since Armada to win three Summits in a row. Mang0, Zain, and Axe are also in contention for their second Summit titles while the remaining roster, including Leffen and Plup, are in the hunt to finish the climb for the first time.

And, while only 16 players are plugging in a controller this weekend, there are still plenty of matches to keep up with. So for those who don’t want to miss any of the action, here are all of the live Smash Summit 14 scores, standings, and results.

Smash Summit 14: Live top results, scores, and standings

Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles standings

Place Player 1st TBD 2nd TBD 3rd TBD 4th TBD 5th-6th TBD 7th-8th TBD 9th-12th TBD 13th-16th Jflex

Pipsqueak

Ralph

Professor Pro

Super Smash Bros. Melee VIP results

VIP Bracket Null 3-2 (bracket reset) over Spark

VIP Doubles Plup and Duck 3-0 over Hungrybox and Joshman



Super Smash Bros. Melee Crew results

USA vs. The World USA 8-7 over The World

Red Bull Gauntlet Plup 6-2 over Commentators



Super Smash Bros. Melee side event results