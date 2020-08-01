Nagoriyuki, Leo Whitefang revealed for Guilty Gear -Strive

Arc System Works got the honor of ending the first Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable, and it closed it out with a bang. Not only did it show off a new character for Guilty Gear -Strive-, but it surprised everyone with back-to-back trailers.

Leo Whitefang is returning to the series with a new, more tamed style and his twin blades ready to tear into his opponents. It looks like he might have a new counter or parry move too, based on the little bit of gameplay that was shown.

And instead of ending it there, ArcSys showed off a character that everyone has been waiting for since the initial reveal trailer of the game.

The cybernetic samurai Nagoriyuki has officially been revealed as a character, and it appears his playstyle will be very control-oriented. The newcomer has moves reminiscent of Samurai Shodown’s slower style, while also mixing in quick slashes that appear to reach across a large portion of the screen.

At the end of the trailer, it was also revealed that -Strive- is now going to launch on PlayStation 5 whenever it does come out in 2021. The game will also be coming to Steam. Originally, the game was supposed to launch on PS4 this fall, but COVID-19 and other development issues pushed the game back.

Screengrab via Arc System Works

ArcSys will be revealing another new character announcement in October, though an official date has not been shared.