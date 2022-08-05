MultiVersus devs plan to overhaul hitbox/hurtbox system

MultiVersus is set to receive a “big overhaul” to its hitbox and hurtbox system, the game’s director has confirmed through a reply to a fan query.

Tony Huynh, the director of MultiVersus, was asked by a fan if one of the game’s characters, namely Finn, will be nerfed due to his overpowered and unbalanced moves. Huynh replied by saying: “We’ll be looking at Finn in sections, we are working on a big overhaul of our hitbox/hurtbox system so don’t want too many moving parts.”

For those who don’t know, hitboxes are the area in which an attack is supposed to land, primarily to have contact with an opponent’s hurtbox. In some fighting games, some of its playable characters might have been programmed with unfair hitboxes, with bigger hitboxes being easier to catch or smaller hitboxes that are harder to deal with.

Huynh also confirmed in the same thread that Finn will be nerfed and will be receiving some changes. Though he didn’t point out the specifics about the possible changes, the director simply answered “yes” when asked if a nerf for Finn will be coming.

MultiVersus, the newest fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, was just released last month through its open beta testing. Here, various characters from the different franchises of Warner Bros. are featured as playable fighting characters, such as superheroes from DC, and characters from HBO, Cartoon Network, and Turner Entertainment.

“In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches,” the game’s official website reads. “Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.”