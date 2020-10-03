Minecraft Steve joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Oct. 13

After being revealed as the second DLC fighter for Fighters Pass Two earlier this week, Minecraft Steve will officially be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Oct. 13.

The release date was given during the larger gameplay showcase presented by Smash series creator Masahiro Sakurai, which was recorded in mid-August before airing on Oct. 3.

Steve was one of the first characters fans requested for the game. The presentation also revealed that Steve will have alternate skins for a few Minecraft mobs, such as the Zombie and Enderman.

The blocky fighter will bring new and unique mechanics to the game, including the ability to dig up resources to upgrade his iconic weapons or build structures on the stage. His weapons will also break similarly to Robin’s.

As with every other DLC fighter, a Minecraft-themed stage and seven music tracks from the series will also be added to Ultimate when the character is released. Bomberman and Travis from No More Heroes are also being added alongside several others as new Mii Fighter costumes.

The second Fighters Pass will come with six new characters from 2020 to late 2021, with four more still to be announced and released before next December.