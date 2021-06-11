How to unlock all characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ

In 2018, Bandai Namco released its latest 2D fighter set in the Dragon Ball universe, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Since its release, the game has been praised as the best fighter experience in the franchise. In turn, it’s received plenty of new content to keep the game fresh and the players returning.

When players first boot up the game, they can head straight into Freeplay and will be greeted by a range of characters at their disposal. But there are more characters that can be unlocked for use by reaching certain milestones or for purchase in DLC.

Here’s what you need to do to acquire every character in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

How to unlock characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Android 21

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

Android 21 is a character that was created for the game. Despite the character not appearing in the show or manga previously, she has a familiar appearance looking like a mix between Buu and an Android.

You can unlock this character by simply completing all three arcs of the story mode in Dragon Ball FighterZ. There are nine chapters within each arc, so you’ll need to complete 27 in total.

Vegeta SSGSS

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

You can play with Vegeta from the get-go. But if you want to gain access to his powerful Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form, you’ll need to work your way through the game some more.

To acquire this form, you’ll have to earn 300,000 Zeni across all the game modes. Alternatively, you can beat the Arcade mode’s “Gravity Spaceship Course” and gain a rating of A-Rank on hard difficulty.

Goku SSGSS

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

Like Vegeta, Goku is available in his other forms out the gate, but you can also gain his Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form in a similar way to Vegeta’s.

For Goku, you’ll need to earn 500,000 Zeni or score an A-Rank on the hard difficulty of the Arcade mode’s “Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course.”

Bardock

Image via Bandai Namco

The first DLC character to join the game was Bardock, the father of Goku. He was introduced with both a base and Super Saiyan form. To acquire this character, you’ll need to purchase the season one DLC pass.

Broly

Image via Bandai Namco

Alongside other characters, DLC pass one included the popular character Broly. Despite the character being remodeled in the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, the character added into FighterZ is the Legendary Super Saiyan form of the past.

Vegito

Image via Bandai Namco

You can also score yourself the fusion form of SSGSS Goku and Vegeta in DLC pass one. This fusion is only available in its Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan form. But to no surprise, he’s still one of the most popular fighters in the game.

Zamasu

Image via Bandai Namco

Alongside the release of Vegito in the Potara Fusions pack of DLC pass one, Zamasu, the fusion for Zamasu and Goku Black, was made available for purchase. This form is taken directly from the Dragon Ball Super anime and has a unique skill set.

Base Goku

Image via Bandai Namco

While many of his Super Saiyan forms come out of the box, Base Goku is only available once you purchase either the Base Saiyan Forms DLC pack or the DLC Pass one. This form is capable of taking a powered red Kaio-Ken form instead of the more common Super Saiyan.

Base Vegeta

Image via Bandai Namco

Similarly, Vegeta gets his base form in this DLC pack. But Vegeta’s form is taken from the earlier Saiyan Saga, equipped with the notorious Saiyan armor.

Android 17

Image via Bandai Namco

To round out DLC pass one, the Brothers DLC brings Android 17 to the game. The form made available is taken from the Dragon Ball Super series rather than his earlier appearances in the franchise.

Cooler

Image via Bandai Namco

Cooler is the other brother making their way to the game in this pass. One of the franchise’s most popular villains, Cooler is available for purchase in his Final Form.

Jiren

Image via Bandai Namco

The first drop as part of DLC pass two is the Crime Fighters release including one of the most powerful beings in all of the universes, Jiren. A character that fans had been waiting for, Jiren is now available for purchase.

Videl / Great Saiyaman

Image via Bandai Namco

Alongside Jiren, the Crime Fighters release also includes one of the franchise’s most notorious heroes, the Great Saiyaman, alongside Videl. For the Great Saiyaman, you have plenty of options in terms of aesthetics. You can choose between the base sunglasses look or even the Saiyaman helmet.

Videl has a pair of costumes to select from too, including the World Tournament arc look and the Great Saiyaman Arc costume.

Goku (Kid)

Image via Bandai Namco

While Dragon Ball GT may be non-canon, some of its characters have made their way into the game, including Goku’s kid form. As part of DLC pass two, you can unlock this character for use in all modes.

Janemba

Image via Bandai Namco

The movie villain Janemba is also available for purchase as part of DLC pass two. But, as you’d expect, this is the streamlined Super Janemba form and not the large squishy comical base form.

Gogeta SSGSS

Image via Bandai Namco

You can’t have Vegito without Gogeta. And as part of DLC pass two, this fusion made its way into FighterZ.

Broly (Super)

Image via Bandai Namco

While the original Legendary Super Saiyan form of Broly was added to the game in DLC pass one, the final addition to pass two was the updated Dragon Ball Super form of the character. Along with his base form, Broly also boasts three states: the Wrath State, Super Saiyan, and Full Power Super Saiyan.

Kelfa

Image via Bandai Namco

Sticking with the Dragon Ball Super additions, the game added one of the most popular characters from the Tournament of Power, Kefla. This fusion of Universe Six’s Saiyans Kale and Caulifila is one of the more recent additions to the game as part of DLC pass three.

Goku (Ultra Instinct)

Image via Bandai Namco

Also introduced during the Tournament of Power, Goku’s most powerful form, Ultra Instinct, made its way into FighterZ. You can purchase this form with DLC pass three.

Master Roshi

Image via Bandai Namco

Everyone’s favorite teacher, Master Roshi should have been available from launch. Regardless, this iconic character made his way into the game during the third DLC pass.

Super Baby 2

Image via Bandai Namco

This iconic Dragon Ball GT villain was the perfect addition to DLC pass three. After consuming Vegeta, Baby took on some of his appearance, as well as his Saiyan abilities, to become an extremely powerful threat to the people of Earth.

Gogeta (GT)

Image via Bandai Namco

Alongside the release of Super Baby 2, Gogeta was introduced. In the anime, this fusion form between Goku and Vegeta is ultimately what it took to bring down Baby. As you’d expect, this character is available in his Super Saiyan 4 form.