How to play Arya Stark in MultiVersus: Best perks, best moves, strategies, and more

MultiVersus is an upcoming free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is a platformer fighting game where players can play as their favorite characters from various forms of media over the generations.

The characters in this game are extremely varied ranging from popular comic book franchises to old-school cartoon characters. They even venture into modern epics like the Game of Thrones series, based on the A Song of Ice and Fire books by George R. R. Martin.

A well-known figure in the Game of Thrones series is Arya Stark. First introduced to our TV screens in the pilot episode of the show, she quickly found fame among fans and was added to MultiVersus.

Arya Stark

Image via WB Games

Arya Stark is the youngest daughter of the Stark family in Game of Thrones. Born to Ned Stark and Catelyn Stark, she never fit the image of a true lady like her older sister, Sansa did. Her tomboyish nature and her affinity for fighting made her more like a “typical boy” by the standards of the era. Those interests would come in handy down the line.

Following the death of her father and the eventual downfall of House Stark over the years, Arya slowly came to the painful realization that the only person she can truly depend on is herself. This is why she took to her strengths and learned how to fight, having various masters along her journey. Now equipped with her new face-changing skills and her trusty sword, Needle, she makes her way to MultiVersus.

To make the most of her abilities, the game has provided all characters with a unique moveset and a variety of perks. Depending on the combination of these moves and perks, characters can overcome challenges that they otherwise would not be able to and Arya Stark is no exception to that rule.

Best moves for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Image via WB Games

Arya Stark has a bunch of moves that can all do varying amounts of damage. While some other moves that are not mentioned might not be as powerful as the ones mentioned here, none of them are lacking in destructive power.

From the best moves we have listed, we will be dividing them into her best active moves and her passive moves.

Active abilities

Needle Strike: Arya takes a step backward to charge up her attack. After charging it up, she lunges forward with Needle and thrusts, dealing damage. If she has another face while using this attack, it will be overridden by their move.

Knife Flourish: When Arya is in the air, she pulls out a knife and twirls it downwards towards her opponent. If she has another face while using this attack, it will be overridden by their move.

Face-Stealer: Arya lunges forward and grabs an opponent to steal their face. After successfully acquiring their face, she can use the moves of the opponent as well. Using the ability again after stealing their face will trigger a shockwave that stuns enemies.

Knife-Thrower: Arya tosses a knife forward that attaches to the first enemy it hits, dealing damage. When attached, she has the option to pull herself to the knife, dealing damage to all enemies along the way. Once she gets the knife back, she stabs forward, reducing the enemy’s armor.

Dagger Slash: Arya swipes her dagger overhead, dealing damage to enemies that come in contact with it. She will also dash to the first enemy she successfully hits, closing the gap and dealing additional damage.

Blade-Sharpener: Arya gives a Turn buff to herself and an ally of her choosing. This buff allows their next attack to break through enemy armor, thus dealing additional damage. The attack also forces the enemy to turn around, with their back facing Arya and her ally.

Passive abilities

Backstab: Arya deals bonus damage any time she attacks her opponent from behind. This gets stronger with her ability to gain the Turn buff each time she successfully dodges an attack. When attacking with the Turn buff, she forces the enemy to turn their back to Arya, opening them up to further backstab damage.

Glass Cannon: Arya’s assassin class gives her additional speed and damage that exceeds most other classes. The downside of this class is their weak defense. Due to this, all assassin characters also end up taking an increased 14 percent damage from all sources.

Best perks for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Image via WB Games

Perks are global buffs that can be utilized by any character in the game to make them stronger. Most perks can stack with each other, further amplifying their effectiveness. The game has its fair share of common perks that everyone can use but there are a few character-specific perks that are unique.

With Arya Stark being an assassin character, these perks work best for her.

Betrayal: This perk allows Arya to use her Dagger Slash on an ally. This gives them the Enraged buff. When Arya dashes to the dagger herself, she gains an Enraged buff as well.

Trophy: This perk gives Arya the ability to steal the face of her opponent without needing to use the ability. Simply defeating her opponent and knocking them out allows her to acquire their face.

Apart from these, there are some universal perks that work effectively for Arya Stark as well.

Coffeezilla: Provides a 10 percent cooldown reduction to all skills for all team members. Can be stacked to 15 percent.

Speed Force Assist: Increases the base speed of every team member by four percent. Can be stacked to eight percent.

Triple Jump: Quite possibly the best perk in the game, allows characters to double jump after they hit an enemy in mid-air. This can be stacked, providing a total of three jumps.

Best strategies for Arya Stark in MultiVersus

Image via WB Games

With Arya being an assassin character, she is much better suited to the fast-paced, close-quarters combat for which she has become quite well-known. This is further amplified by her Backstab passive, which requires her to be close to her opponent to deal additional damage via melee attacks to the back.

What if the opponents are facing you instead? You dodge their attacks successfully to get a Turn buff. When you hit them with the Turn buff, they will be forced to turn around, allowing you to continue your onslaught of Backstab attacks. With this ability and her slew of gap-closing moves, catching up to her enemy is no problem.

Her other unique ability is that of stealing faces. She can either use her Face-Stealer to steal their face or knock them out and gain the face via her Trophy perk. However you choose to gain their face, you will also gain their abilities in battle, allowing you to turn your opponents’ strengths into their weaknesses.

And finally, when she knocks an opponent out, she spawns a pie. This works as a great support skill for Arya, allowing her allies to eat it to gain health and her opponents to gain the weakened status if they try to eat it.