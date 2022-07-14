How to join the MultiVersus Open Beta

After going dark for a brief time after its latest closed testing period, MultiVersus is coming back in a big way with a full Open Beta available to all players.

The Open Beta officially kicks off on July 26, where players around the world will be able to download the game on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PS5.

This version of the game will feature full cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms, along with ensuring all aspects of player progression—including battle pass, cosmetic unlocks, and character levels—will carry over into the final version of the game when it launches later this year.

In general, Player First Games is using this Open Beta as sort of a soft launch for MultiVersus since it will be available indefinitely and new characters, maps, cosmetics, and more will be added to it over the coming months as the developers continue to perfect the game and listen to feedback. But there are a few things you need to know so you can enjoy the game as soon as the Open Beta goes live, including some details about an additional early access period.

How to sign up for the MultiVersus Open Beta and early access

The MultiVersus Open Beta is fairly straightforward with its requirements. It will be openly available for anyone to download and participate in starting on July 26. But a good portion of players can access this version of the game starting on July 19.

Anyone who participated in the MultiVersus Closed Alpha prior to this will automatically have access to the early access portion of the Open Beta as soon as it goes live at 11am CT on July 19. You just need to keep an eye on your email for a code to redeem on the platform of your choosing.

Additionally, if you participated in the Closed Alpha on console, the updated version of the game will be automatically updated and available to re-download from your game library.

Players can also earn early access codes by watching Twitch streamers play MultiVersus for a set period of time between July 19 and 26. But don’t worry, if you miss out, you can just download the game when it becomes publicly available after that.