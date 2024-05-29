How to get the Banana Guard Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has lots of skins that you can unlock for each character, but the Banana Guard Matrix Code skin is one of the most in-demand, so how exactly do you get it? We have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Banana Guard from Adventure Time was one of the new characters added to MultiVersus for the full launch, alongside The Joker and Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, while Agent Smith from The Matrix is coming in the future.

Different skins are unlocked in different ways, however, and we’ve got all the details regarding the Banana Guard Matrix Code skin.

How to unlock the Banana Guard Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus

Green with envy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Banana Guard Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus is only available via code redemption as part of the launch party for the full release of the game on May 28.

To celebrate the full release of MultiVersus, a livestream took place on the game’s official YouTube channel. A bunch of codes were issued, including codes to earn the Banana Guard Matrix Code Skin, but these were limited and only available for five minutes.

At the time of writing, there is currently no known way to earn the Banana Guard Matrix Code skin following the end of the stream. However, the reward may become available again in the future, or it could come to the in-game store.

We’ll keep this article updated with any additional info we discover about the Banana Guard Matrix Code skin in MultiVersus.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more