Here’s all the results from The Big House 9

The Big House is always one of the most important and competitive Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year, with the best players in the world battling across all three major titles.

Smash Melee and Ultimate both had over 900 players, with Ultimate breaking 1,000 and becoming an S-tier event. That means both brackets have heavy weighting in the seasonal ranking scale, with the winners likely getting bumped into the top 25 on Big House alone.

Specifically for Ultimate, this is one of the most competitive events in the game’s short history, with several top players struggling early against newer faces in the scene. And in Melee, it marks the return of Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman competing in singles.

Of course, every tournament is going to have some insane matches to decide the top four finishers in each event for both singles, doubles, and other important events. So here are all of those results along with all of the prize and placement information available for each bracket.

Smash 64 Singles

Place Prize Player Team First ??? Josh Brody ATK Mode Second ??? Prince Panda Global Third ??? Robert N/A Fourth ??? Yosef “YBOMBB” Shimonovich N/A

Melee Singles

Place Prize Player Team First $3,636 TBD Second $1,818 TBD Third $1,090.80 TBD Fourth $727.20 TBD

Melee Doubles

Place Prize Player One Player Two First $1,496 Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman Justin “Plup” McGrath Second $748 Shephard “Fiction” Lima Cody “iBDW” Schwab Third $561 Ryan Ford Kurtis “Moky” Pratt Fourth $374 Binyan “Darkatma” Lin Ralph Arroyo

Ultimate Singles

Place Prize Player Team First $4,068 TBD Second $2,034 TBD Third $1,220.40 TBD Fourth $813.60 TBD

Ultimate Doubles

Place Prize Player One Player Two First $1,680 Shuto “Shuton” Moriya Sota “Zackray” Okada Second $840 Tyler “Marss” Martins Paris “Light” Ramirez Third $630 Kolawole “Salt One” Aideyan Hector “Meme” Manuel Fourth $420 Hector “Meme” Cardenas Arturo “Joker” Ochoa

Ultimate Squad Strike

Place Prize Player Characters First ??? Yuta “Abadango” Kawamura Mega Man, Wario, and Palutena Second ??? Kolawole “Salt One” Aideyan Snake, Cloud, and Roy Third ??? Troy “Puppeh” Wells 12 different characters Fourth ??? Joseph “Seagull Joe” Raucher Diddy Kong, Wolf, and Palutena

With how deep the pool of competitive players continues to be at these super-sized tournaments, the standings will likely reflect on those top players who can consistently play at the top of their game. But this could also be the first real breakout tournament for players like Salt One and Randy “RFang” Fang, who continues to impress in the bracket.

