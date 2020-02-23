Frostbite 2020: Live results and standings

Another month, another Super Smash Bros. Super Major putting the best players in the world against each other. Frostbite 2020 is underway and bringing all of the top 10 Ultimate players together for the first time this year.

The early days were full of upsets, leading to the loser’s bracket being an absolute killer for anyone who was unable to keep a winner’s run going.

From Singles and Doubles to Squad Strike and Alpharad’s Casual Invitational, Frostbite has every event you would want to see out of the best Ultimate has to offer. But with matches starting early and spanning late into the night for most time zones, it might be hard to follow all of the individual brackets.

So for anyone who wants to know who tops the final placements in each event, here is a full list of results and standings for Frostbite 2020. Just note that all prize pool numbers could be subject to change based on the percentage added in by the merchandise incentives going on at the event.

Singles

Place Prize Player Result 1st TBD TBD TBD 2nd TBD TBD TBD 3rd TBD TBD TBD 4th TBD TBD TBD 5th TBD TBD TBD 5th TBD TBD TBD 7th TBD TBD TBD 7th TBD TBD TBD

Doubles

Place Prize Player One Player Two 1st TBD Tyler “Marss” Martins Paris “Light” Ramirez 2nd TBD Sota “Zackray” Okada Enrique “Maister” Hernández Solís 3rd TBD Yuki “Etsuji” Kajihara Takuto “Kameme” Ono 4th TBD Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada Aaron “Blacktwins13” Grandison-Vargas 5th TBD Pedro “Prodigy” Alonso Varun “varun” Rao 5th TBD Jestise “MVD” Negron Troy “Puppeh” Wells 7th TBD Ezra “Samsora” Morris Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey 7th TBD Luis “Lui$” Oceguera Spencer “BestNess” Garner

Squad Strike

Place Player Characters 1st Darius “Laid” Hill Lucina, Pac-Man, Snake/Pit 2nd Aikota Mega Man, Lucas/Ness, Zelda 3rd Gabriel “Epic_Gabriel” Romero Toon Link/Incineroar, Ken/Roy, R.O.B. 4th Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman Bowser, Lucina/Wolf, Cloud/Mr. Game and Watch 5th Blade Joker, Zero Suit Samus, Toon Link 5th Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose Yoshi, Mario, Fox 7th D-Money Bowser Jr., Little Mac, Incineroar 7th PsyKoD Ike, Chrom, Link

Alpharad’s Casual Invitational