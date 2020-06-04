Everything you need to know about Evo Online 2020

Evo Online is set to begin on June 5, the tournament organizer announced today. Free registration for all open tournaments and contribution packages will both become available later this week.
The full schedule for all four main event titles has also been revealed, meaning all of the times for pools are available to view now before sign-ups even begin, along with details about which platforms the games will be played on.
The main roster of games that will be open for anyone to enter is Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, and Them’s Fightin’ Herds. Entry for all four games is free, but players who contribute $25 will receive a commemorative Evo Online badge and lanyard.
All of the proceeds from that entry bundle will be going to the of the proceeds will go toward international healthcare organization, Project HOPE’s COVID-19 relief efforts. This will also be available to anyone who wants to purchase the bundle but doesn’t want to actually compete in the event.
For anyone who does plan on competing in Evo Online 2020, here is all of the information you will need regarding registration, check-in times, and the game details.
Event Schedule
Every game will have two days of qualifiers running in July, starting with Them’s Fightin’ Herds on July 4 and 5. Each event will share the same check in-and tournament start times, beginning with a mandatory check-in at 2pm CT on the Friday before each game begins its pool play.
The times will be staggered based on local time in all three regions.
Game schedule
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: July 4 and 5
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore: July 11 and 12
- Killer Instinct: July 18 and 19
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath: July 25 and 26
- Championship Weekend: July 31 to Aug. 2
- All games will have their top eight finals throughout this set of dates
Check-in/start times
- Friday
- Mandatory check-in: 2pm CT to 11pm CT
- 12pm local time for Europe and Japan/Korea
- Mandatory check-in: 2pm CT to 11pm CT
- Saturday
- Pools check-in: 11am CT
- 9am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea
- Tournament begins: 12pm CT
- 10am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea
- Pools check-in: 11am CT
- Sunday
- Day two check-in: 11am CT
- 9am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea
- Tournament begins: 12pm CT
- 10am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea
- Day two check-in: 11am CT
Evo Regions
All of the games will essentially be run with three tournaments happening at the same time across the three Evo Regions. This is to avoid having players compete online from different countries, which would cause noticeable lag even for games with great netcode.
Here is how the three regions are made up:
- Region One: United States, Canda, and Mexico
- South America is unlikely to be grouped into this region post-announcement.
- Region Two: Japan and South Korea
- Region Three: Europe
According to Evo President Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar, many countries had to be excluded due to laws and regulations that impact the ability for those players to be allowed to compete through online methods.
Platform Requirements
Each game will be running on one designated platform, as to avoid any player gaining a technological edge on another due to slight differences in console or PC variations of any of the titles. This does mean that if you want to play in the event, you will need to own the game on the platform of question.
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: PlayStation 4
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore: PlayStation 4
- Killer Instinct: PC (Windows 10)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath: PC (Steam)