Everything you need to know about Evo Online 2020

Evo is going to be a lot different this year.

Evo Online is set to begin on June 5, the tournament organizer announced today. Free registration for all open tournaments and contribution packages will both become available later this week.

The full schedule for all four main event titles has also been revealed, meaning all of the times for pools are available to view now before sign-ups even begin, along with details about which platforms the games will be played on.

The main roster of games that will be open for anyone to enter is Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, and Them’s Fightin’ Herds. Entry for all four games is free, but players who contribute $25 will receive a commemorative Evo Online badge and lanyard.

Evo Online registration opens Friday! pic.twitter.com/x7yfxZ3FTi — EVO (@EVO) June 3, 2020

All of the proceeds from that entry bundle will be going to the of the proceeds will go toward international healthcare organization, Project HOPE’s COVID-19 relief efforts. This will also be available to anyone who wants to purchase the bundle but doesn’t want to actually compete in the event.

For anyone who does plan on competing in Evo Online 2020, here is all of the information you will need regarding registration, check-in times, and the game details.

Event Schedule

Every game will have two days of qualifiers running in July, starting with Them’s Fightin’ Herds on July 4 and 5. Each event will share the same check in-and tournament start times, beginning with a mandatory check-in at 2pm CT on the Friday before each game begins its pool play.

The times will be staggered based on local time in all three regions.

Game schedule

Them’s Fightin’ Herds: July 4 and 5

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: July 11 and 12

Killer Instinct: July 18 and 19

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath: July 25 and 26

Championship Weekend: July 31 to Aug. 2 All games will have their top eight finals throughout this set of dates



Check-in/start times

Friday Mandatory check-in: 2pm CT to 11pm CT 12pm local time for Europe and Japan/Korea

Saturday Pools check-in: 11am CT 9am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea Tournament begins: 12pm CT 10am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea

Sunday Day two check-in: 11am CT 9am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea Tournament begins: 12pm CT 10am local time for Europe and Japan/Korea



Evo Regions

All of the games will essentially be run with three tournaments happening at the same time across the three Evo Regions. This is to avoid having players compete online from different countries, which would cause noticeable lag even for games with great netcode.

Evo Online has 3 regions.

Region 1 = USA, Canada, Mexico

Region 2 = Japan, South Korea

Region 3 = Europe



Unfortunately we can't include many countries outside of these regions due to laws and regulations. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) June 3, 2020

Here is how the three regions are made up:

Region One: United States, Canda, and Mexico South America is unlikely to be grouped into this region post-announcement.

Region Two: Japan and South Korea

Region Three: Europe

According to Evo President Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar, many countries had to be excluded due to laws and regulations that impact the ability for those players to be allowed to compete through online methods.

Platform Requirements

Each game will be running on one designated platform, as to avoid any player gaining a technological edge on another due to slight differences in console or PC variations of any of the titles. This does mean that if you want to play in the event, you will need to own the game on the platform of question.

Consoles for Evo Online:

Mortal Kombat: Aftermath – PS4

Killer Instinct – Windows 10 PC

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – PS4

Them's Fightin' Herds – Steam PC



Tournaments are region locked. — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) June 3, 2020