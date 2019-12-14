Capcom Cup 2019: scores and standings

The biggest Street Fighter V tournament of the year is now live. The Top 32 players in the world arecompete at Capcom Cup 2019 today.

The bracket is easy to follow due to the small pool of players. But with the high level of play and how quickly a player can be eliminated, you will need to watch the bracket closely.

So just in case you miss an elimination match and don’t have time to go back and watch the match, here is a full list of live results and standings updated by the round.

Top Four

Placement Prize Player Result First $120,000 TBD TBD Second $50,000 TBD TBD Third $21,500 TBD TBD Fourth $12,500 TBD TBD

Top 16

Placement Prize Player Result Fifth $9,000 TBD TBD Sixth $9,000 TBD TBD Seventh $5,000 TBD TBD Eighth $5,000 TBD TBD Ninth $2,000 TBD TBD 10th $2,000 TBD TBD 11th $2,000 TBD TBD 12th $2,000 TBD TBD 13th $1,000 TBD TBD 14th $1,000 TBD TBD 15th $1,000 TBD TBD 16th $1,000 TBD TBD

Top 32

Placement Prize Player Result 17th $500 TBD TBD 18th $500 TBD TBD 19th $500 TBD TBD 20th $500 TBD TBD 21st $500 TBD TBD 22nd $500 TBD TBD 23rd $500 TBD TBD 24th $500 TBD TBD 25th $250 Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi 0-3 to gachikun 26th $250 Hiroki “kichipa-mu” Asano 2-3 to moke 27th $250 Atsushi “Fujimura” Fujimura 2-3 to NuckleDu 28th $250 Ryo “Dogura” Nozaki 0-3 to Luffy 29th $250 Jonathan “JB” Bautista 0-3 to Nemo 30th $250 Sim “NL” Gun 2-3 to Daigo 31st $250 Gustavo “801 Strider” Romero 0-3 to sako 32nd $250 Raphael “Zenith” Puglielli 1-3 to AngryBird

With some insane upsets within the first few rounds, like both last year’s Capcom Cup Champion Tsunehiro “gachikun” Kanamori and Evo 2019 winner Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi getting knocked into the loser’s bracket, Capcom Cup 2019 is already off to an insane start.

The round of 32 will run all day Dec. 14, with Top 16 and the grand finals taking place on Dec. 15. Matches on Finals Sunday will begin at 10:30am CT.