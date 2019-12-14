Capcom Cup 2019: scores and standings

The biggest Street Fighter V tournament of the year is now live. The Top 32 players in the world arecompete at Capcom Cup 2019 today.
The bracket is easy to follow due to the small pool of players. But with the high level of play and how quickly a player can be eliminated, you will need to watch the bracket closely.
So just in case you miss an elimination match and don’t have time to go back and watch the match, here is a full list of live results and standings updated by the round.
Top Four
|Placement
|Prize
|Player
|Result
|First
|$120,000
|TBD
|TBD
|Second
|$50,000
|TBD
|TBD
|Third
|$21,500
|TBD
|TBD
|Fourth
|$12,500
|TBD
|TBD
Top 16
|Placement
|Prize
|Player
|Result
|Fifth
|$9,000
|TBD
|TBD
|Sixth
|$9,000
|TBD
|TBD
|Seventh
|$5,000
|TBD
|TBD
|Eighth
|$5,000
|TBD
|TBD
|Ninth
|$2,000
|TBD
|TBD
|10th
|$2,000
|TBD
|TBD
|11th
|$2,000
|TBD
|TBD
|12th
|$2,000
|TBD
|TBD
|13th
|$1,000
|TBD
|TBD
|14th
|$1,000
|TBD
|TBD
|15th
|$1,000
|TBD
|TBD
|16th
|$1,000
|TBD
|TBD
Top 32
|Placement
|Prize
|Player
|Result
|17th
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|18th
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|19th
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|20th
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|21st
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|22nd
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|23rd
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|24th
|$500
|TBD
|TBD
|25th
|$250
|Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi
|0-3 to gachikun
|26th
|$250
|Hiroki “kichipa-mu” Asano
|2-3 to moke
|27th
|$250
|Atsushi “Fujimura” Fujimura
|2-3 to NuckleDu
|28th
|$250
|Ryo “Dogura” Nozaki
|0-3 to Luffy
|29th
|$250
|Jonathan “JB” Bautista
|0-3 to Nemo
|30th
|$250
|Sim “NL” Gun
|2-3 to Daigo
|31st
|$250
|Gustavo “801 Strider” Romero
|0-3 to sako
|32nd
|$250
|Raphael “Zenith” Puglielli
|1-3 to AngryBird
With some insane upsets within the first few rounds, like both last year’s Capcom Cup Champion Tsunehiro “gachikun” Kanamori and Evo 2019 winner Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi getting knocked into the loser’s bracket, Capcom Cup 2019 is already off to an insane start.
The round of 32 will run all day Dec. 14, with Top 16 and the grand finals taking place on Dec. 15. Matches on Finals Sunday will begin at 10:30am CT.