Login
45 mins ago FGC /

Capcom Cup 2019: scores and standings

Who will win the ultimate tournament?

32a9bd09d51bd6a2a305f8a37709d9da (1)
Screengrab via Capcom

The biggest Street Fighter V tournament of the year is now live. The Top 32 players in the world arecompete at Capcom Cup 2019 today. 

The bracket is easy to follow due to the small pool of players. But with the high level of play and how quickly a player can be eliminated, you will need to watch the bracket closely. 

So just in case you miss an elimination match and don’t have time to go back and watch the match, here is a full list of live results and standings updated by the round. 

Top Four

PlacementPrizePlayerResult
First$120,000TBDTBD
Second$50,000TBDTBD
Third$21,500TBDTBD
Fourth$12,500TBDTBD

Top 16

PlacementPrizePlayerResult
Fifth$9,000TBDTBD
Sixth$9,000TBDTBD
Seventh$5,000TBDTBD
Eighth$5,000TBDTBD
Ninth$2,000TBDTBD
10th$2,000TBDTBD
11th$2,000TBDTBD
12th$2,000TBDTBD
13th$1,000TBDTBD
14th$1,000TBDTBD
15th$1,000TBDTBD
16th$1,000TBDTBD

Top 32

PlacementPrizePlayerResult
17th$500TBDTBD
18th$500TBDTBD
19th$500TBDTBD
20th$500TBDTBD
21st$500TBDTBD
22nd$500TBDTBD
23rd$500TBDTBD
24th$500TBDTBD
25th$250Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi0-3 to gachikun
26th$250Hiroki “kichipa-mu” Asano2-3 to moke
27th$250Atsushi “Fujimura” Fujimura2-3 to NuckleDu
28th$250Ryo “Dogura” Nozaki 0-3 to Luffy
29th$250Jonathan “JB” Bautista0-3 to Nemo
30th$250Sim “NL” Gun2-3 to Daigo
31st$250Gustavo “801 Strider” Romero0-3 to sako
32nd$250Raphael “Zenith” Puglielli1-3 to AngryBird

With some insane upsets within the first few rounds, like both last year’s Capcom Cup Champion Tsunehiro “gachikun” Kanamori and Evo 2019 winner Masato “Bonchan” Takahashi getting knocked into the loser’s bracket, Capcom Cup 2019 is already off to an insane start. 

The round of 32 will run all day Dec. 14, with Top 16 and the grand finals taking place on Dec. 15. Matches on Finals Sunday will begin at 10:30am CT.