Beetlejuice, Wicked Witch, and more discovered in MultiVersus Season One datamine

MultiVersus has officially entered “Season One,” meaning this is the first full season of content that Player First Games is putting out there for its players, including a fresh new battle pass, new character variant skins, and more.

And, while some content like DC Comics superhero Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins were confirmed as upcoming MultiVersus characters, there were a few little details hidden in the new update’s data—including a few additional hints at other fighters too.

What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

To start, voice lines for Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of Oz were uncovered, further solidifying both characters will likely be added to the game in the near future. These were added along with VO for Stripe, Rick, Morty, Black Adam, and even Gizmo, pointing to a likely variant skin being released for Stripe at some point too.

The Rick and Morty VO also appears to have been pulled from the show and not recorded directly for the game, so the lines are generic and won’t include dynamic interactions with other characters beyond each other—at least based on the initial files.

Unfortunately, the most recent update seems to at least somewhat confirm content planned for characters like Gandalf and Legolas from Lord of the Rings may have been cut or pushed back. Some data previously included from the franchise is no longer present in the backend of the game, though it is unclear if this will result in them being indefinitely delayed or just never being added due to something like licensing agreements with the rights holders.

Most of the other data pulled from this update were already known or have been pushed live, like the Robin and Brunnhilde variant skins for LeBron and Bugs, though we do get to see a new Dr. Harleen Quinzel skin for Harley Quinn too.

As far as the data notes, Season One for MultiVersus will end on Nov. 15, giving the developers plenty of time to release upwards of four characters for the game if they so choose.