Ally retires from professional Smash play, admits to dating 16-year-old

Elliot Bastien “Ally” Carroza-Oyarce, a popular pro Super Smash Bros. player, has revealed that he’s retiring after confessing that he lied about having a relationship with fellow pro player Zack “CaptainZack” Lauth. He posted an apology on his social media while also announcing that he was effectively quitting the Smash scene.

“I’m going to admit I dated Zack,” Ally said. “I didn’t do him any wrongs but it was a stupid mistake regardless and I’m really sorry for not saying it until now. I was really scared. I’m sorry Tanim for lying to you about dating him.”

Ally on Twitter Sorry for the wait, I only got home yesterday night from CEO. Here are both my statements for everything that I had to address. I won’t be active on Twitter and I’m retiring from Smash as of now. I’m extremely afraid but it has to be done. I’m really fucking sorry to everyone.

A few months ago, another professional Smash player, Tamim Omary, accused Ally of dating CaptainZack before he retired from the pro scene. There was a ton of controversy surrounding the situation, especially with the age difference between Ally and Zack—Ally was 27 at the time and Zack was only 16.

Ally and Zack denied these accusations and they were pretty calm about the whole incident. But now, Ally has come clean.

CaptainZack on Twitter Hi guys im back <3. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me I love you all. Regarding that “situation”, please don’t bring it up to me! It’s been taken care of, and I would like EVERYONE to move forward. Thank you!

Ally has been a staple in the Smash community, but a serious situation like this might spell the end of his career. Meanwhile, CaptainZack has also briefly mentioned the situation, saying that “it’s been taken care of” and that people should just move forward.