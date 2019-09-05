All of Banjo and Kazooie’s alternate colors explained

Like with every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Banjo and Kazooie have eight different color variants available during character selection.
This is mainly to give players options to slightly change how their favorite character looks, or in the case of Hero, choose a different representative from the series. It also helps distinguish who is who during matches where two players are using the same character.
These color variants also act as a little way for Masahiro Sakurai to sneak in hints and references to the original games, and Banjo-Kazooie is no different. Here is an explanation for each of the skins based on fan speculation and knowledge from the games.
|Brown
|Their normal, classic appearance in every game they appear in. Specifically based on the original Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie.
|Pink
|Likely a reference to the character Mumbo Jumbo, who helps Banjo and Kazooie throughout their adventures with his magic. Kazooie also resembles her coloring from Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts.
|Black
|Another reference to a Banjo-Kazooie side character, Bottles, a good friend of Banjo’s who is a helpful mole.
|Red
|Probably another reference. Banjo does slightly resemble both his sister Tootie and Conker the Squirrel, another Rare property, in various ways.
|White
|Wahey! It’s a reference to the sledding Polar Bear Boggy!
|Yellow
|This could be a reference to another character in the game, but the yellow isn’t really giving it away. Unless it has something to do with sand.
|Blue
|A reference to one of the colors from Tooie’s Squawkmatch.
|Green
|“Yes you’re right, I’m rather proud, my looks stand me out from the crowd!” This is a dead ringer for Gruntilda, matching her iconic green skin and purple scarf.