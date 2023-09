All Mortal Kombat X and XL Fatalities

In the sea of fighting games, the Mortal Kombat franchise stands out with its brutal and uncompromising style. Its finishing moves, a.k.a. fatalities, are flashy, visceral, and even outright sickening.

Mortal Kombat X/XL features some of the best (or worst) fatalities in the series. Being so stylistically sound and amplified by the incredible graphical fidelity, they’re a gruesome sight to behold. They are also numerous, and learning them all by heart is quite the undertaking.

Fatalities are a Mortal Kombat staple and the franchise wouldn’t be the same without them. And no matter the situation, having a clean list of all Mortal Kombat X/XL fatalities is sure to help you brutalize players more frequently.

Mortal Kombat X and XL fatalities

Tip: All combinations assume your character is right-facing.

Kung Lao

Face Grind: Down, Left, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close)

Down, Left, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close) Flower Pot: Down, Right, Down, Left, Square/X (Close)

Down, Right, Down, Left, Square/X (Close) Hat Split: Right, Left, Right, X/A (Close)

Right, Left, Right, X/A (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Right, Down, X/A (Close)

Jax

T-Wrecks: Right, Left, Down, Triangle/Y (Close)

Right, Left, Down, Triangle/Y (Close) Jax the Ribber: Down, Left, Right, Right (Close)

Down, Left, Right, Right (Close) Arm Rip: Right, Down, Right, Left, Square/X (Close)

Right, Down, Right, Left, Square/X (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Right, Down, Square/X (Close)

Sonya

Target Marked: Down, Down, Left, Right, R2/RT (Close)

Down, Down, Left, Right, R2/RT (Close) Head Hunter: Right, Left, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Mid)

Right, Left, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Mid) Kiss of Death: Up, Up, Left, Down (Mid)

Up, Up, Left, Down (Mid) Stage Fatality: Left, Right, Down, Triangle/Y (Close)

Kenshi

Tele-Copter: Left, Right, Left, Left (Far)

Left, Right, Left, Left (Far) My Puppet: Right, Down, Left, Up (Far)

Right, Down, Left, Up (Far) Stage Fatality: Down, Right, Down, X/A (Close)

Kitana

Dark Fan-Tasy: Down, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Mid)

Down, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Mid) Splitting Hairs: Left, Right, Down, Down (Mid)

Left, Right, Down, Down (Mid) Decapitation: Down, Up, Circle/B + R2/RT (Close)

Down, Up, Circle/B + R2/RT (Close) Stage Fatality: Right, Down, Down, X/A (Close)

Scorpion

Stop Ahead: Down, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Mid) Who’s Next!: Down, Left, Right, Up (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Up (Mid) Toasty: Up, Up, Triangle/Y (Mid)

Up, Up, Triangle/Y (Mid) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Square/X (Close)

Shinnok

The Grinder: Down, Left, Right, Down, Up (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Down, Up (Mid) Flick Trick: Down, Up, Down, Up, R2/RT (Mid)

Down, Up, Down, Up, R2/RT (Mid) Stage Fatality: Down, Left, Right, Right (Close)

Kano

Head Case: Down, Right, Down, Left, X/A (Close)

Down, Right, Down, Left, X/A (Close) Knife to Meet You: Down, Down, Right, Square (Far)

Down, Down, Right, Square (Far) Stage Fatality: Up, Up, Left, X/A (Close)

Johnny Cage

Here’s Johnny: Left, Right, Left, Right, Square/X (Close)

Left, Right, Left, Right, Square/X (Close) Little Improv: Right, Left, Right, Right (Mid)

Right, Left, Right, Right (Mid) Decap: Right, Right, Down, Up (Close)

Right, Right, Down, Up (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Left, Right, R2/RT (Close)

Erron Black

Sand Storm: Down, Left, Right, Down, Square/X (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Down, Square/X (Mid) Six-Shooter: Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Far)

Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Far) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Down, Circle/B (Close)

Liu Kang

Sore Throat: Down, Down, Left, Right, Right (Close)

Down, Down, Left, Right, Right (Close) Splitter: Left, Right, Down, Up (Close)

Left, Right, Down, Up (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Right, Left, X/A (Close)

Ermac

Inner Workings: Down, Up, Left (Mid)

Down, Up, Left (Mid) Head Out: Right, Down, Down, Up (Mid)

Right, Down, Down, Up (Mid) Stage Fatality: Down, Up, Down, Down, X/A (Close)

Sub-Zero

Chest Kold: Left, Right, Down, Left, Circle/B (Close)

Left, Right, Down, Left, Circle/B (Close) Bed of Ice: Down, Left, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close)

Down, Left, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close) Head Rip: Right, Down, Right, Triangle/Y (Close)

Right, Down, Right, Triangle/Y (Close) Stage Fatality: Right, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Close)

Mileena

Face Feast: Down, Left, Down, Left, X/A (Close)

Down, Left, Down, Left, X/A (Close) Tasty Treat: Right, Left, Right, Left, Triangle/Y (Close)

Right, Left, Right, Left, Triangle/Y (Close) Man-Eater: Down, Down, Down, Down, Circle/B (Close)

Down, Down, Down, Down, Circle/B (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Down, Square/X (Close)

Takeda

Whip It Good: Down, Right, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Mid)

Down, Right, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Mid) Head Cage: Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X (Mid)

Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X (Mid) Stage Fatality: Up, Up, Up, Down (Close)

Cassie Cage

Bubble Head: Right, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Mid)

Right, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Mid) Selfie: Down, Right, Down, Left, Circle/B (Close)

Down, Right, Down, Left, Circle/B (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close)

Jacqui Briggs

Blown Out: Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close)

Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close) Fist Pump: Right, Down, Left, Circle/B (Close)

Right, Down, Left, Circle/B (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Right, Down, Circle/B (Close)

Kung Jin

Target Practice: Down, Right, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Close)

Down, Right, Down, Left, Triangle/Y (Close) Pinned Down: Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X (Mid)

Right, Left, Down, Down, Square/X (Mid) Stage Fatality: Up, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close)

Reptile

Bad Breath: Down, Right, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close)

Down, Right, Down, Right, Circle/B (Close) Acid Bath: Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close)

Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close) Stage Fatality: Right, Down, Down, R2/RT (Close)

Ferra Torr

Better Than One: Right, Left, Right, Left, X/A (Close)

Right, Left, Right, Left, X/A (Close) Play Time: Down, Left, Right, Left, Left (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Left, Left (Mid) Stage Fatality: Left, Right, Left, Circle/B (Close)

D’Vorah

Bug Me: Left, Right, Left, X/A (Mid)

Left, Right, Left, X/A (Mid) Heart Broken: Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close)

Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close) Stage Fatality: Right, Right, R2/RT (Close)

Raiden

Bug Eyes: Right, Left, Right, Square/X (Close)

Right, Left, Right, Square/X (Close) Conducting Rod: Down, Right, Left, Right, Circle/B (Far)

Down, Right, Left, Right, Circle/B (Far) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y (Close)

Quan Chi

Mind Game: Right, Left, Right, Left, Circle/B (Far)

Right, Left, Right, Left, Circle/B (Far) Both Ends: Down, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close)

Down, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close) Stage Fatality: Left, Right, Down, Triangle/Y (Close)

Goro

Peek-A-Boo: Left, Right, Down, Circle/B (Close)

Left, Right, Down, Circle/B (Close) Shokan Amputation: Left, Down, Down, Up (Close)

Left, Down, Down, Up (Close) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Down, Down, Square/X (Close)

Kotal Kahn

Be Mine!: Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close)

Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close) Tight Squeeze: Right, Left, Right, Left, Triangle/Y (Close)

Right, Left, Right, Left, Triangle/Y (Close) Stage Fatality: Right, Down, Left, Square/X (Close)

Tanya

Bloody Boots: Right, Down, Down, Left, Down (Close)

Right, Down, Down, Left, Down (Close) Edenian Drill: Left, Left, Right, Right, Circle/B (Close)

Left, Left, Right, Right, Circle/B (Close) Stage Fatality: Up, Down, Up, Down, Circle/B (Close)

Tremor

Stone Tomb: Down, Left, Right, Left, X/A (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Left, X/A (Mid) Stalag-Might: Down, Right, Left, Right, Square/X (Mid)

Down, Right, Left, Right, Square/X (Mid) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Down, Circle/B (Close)

Bo’Rai Cho

Booze You Lose: Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close)

Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close) Bottoms Up: Left, Right, Down, Triangle/Y (Close)

Left, Right, Down, Triangle/Y (Close) Stage Fatality: Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle/Y (Close)

Triborg

Team Work: Right, Left, Right, Right (Mid)

Right, Left, Right, Right (Mid) Death Machine: Right, Down, Down, Up (Far)

Right, Down, Down, Up (Far) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Up, R2/RT (Close)

Jason Vorhees

Kill for Mother: Down, Right, Down, Right, Triangle/Y (Mid)

Down, Right, Down, Right, Triangle/Y (Mid) Sleeping Bag Killer: Down, Left, Right, Circle/B + R2/RT (Mid)

Down, Left, Right, Circle/B + R2/RT (Mid) Stage Fatality: Down, Left, Right, Right (Close)

Predator

Ghostin’ Us: Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close)

Down, Down, Left, Right, Square/X (Close) Certain Death: Down, Right, Left, Up (Mid)

Down, Right, Left, Up (Mid) Stage Fatality: Right, Down, Left, Up (Close)

Alien

Killer Queen: Down, Down, Left, Right, X/A (Close)

Down, Down, Left, Right, X/A (Close) Deadly Hybrid: Left, Right, Down, Right, Square/X (Mid)

Left, Right, Down, Right, Square/X (Mid) Stage Fatality: Down, Down, Down, X/A (Close)

Leatherface

Seeing Double: Right, Left, Down, Square/X (Close)

Right, Left, Down, Square/X (Close) Hook and Sinker: Left, Right, Down, Right, X/A (Close)

Left, Right, Down, Right, X/A (Close) Stage Fatality: Right, Left, Down, Up (Close)

