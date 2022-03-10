All characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is bringing the original PlayStation 3 title to an entirely new audience, all while providing an authentic experience for the franchise through the distinct art style of creator Hirohiko Araki and the original voice cast reprising their roles.

The game, developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco, will release in Fall 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And, the developers have completely revamped and improved the game’s core fight system, including a Support Attack tag-team battle style.

All Star Battle R consists of several core modes, including the titular All Star Battle, an Arcade Mode, and online play, which was not present in the original title. This will give players a chance to experience iconic moments from across the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in multiple ways alone or with other players.

And, in order to recreate those iconic moments that have been amazing fans since 1987, All Star Battle R has to have a roster of characters that is up to the task. This means all of the characters available in the original 2013 release of All Star Battle, including DLC fighters, will be playable in the remaster.

Image via Bandai Namco

In total, that means more than 50 different characters, including some new additions, are ready to rumble when the game launches, and here are the characters fans can expect to see interacting from across the JoJo universe.

Full JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R roster

Part 1: Phantom Blood Jonathan Joestar Will A. Zeppeli Dio Brando

Part 2: Battle Tendency Joseph Joestar Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli Lisa Lisa Esidisi Wamuu Kars

Part 3: Stardust Crusaders Jotaro Kujo Old Joseph Joestar Muhammad Avdol Noriaki Kakyoin Jean Pierre Polnareff Iggy Hol Horse Vanilla Ice DIO

Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable Josuke Higashikata Okuyasu Nijimura Koichi Hirose Rohan Kishibe Shigekiyo “Shigechi” Yangu Akira Otoishi Yoshikage Kira Kosaku Kawajiri

Part 5: Golden Wind Giorno Giovanna Experience Requiem Bruno Buccellati Narancia Ghirga Guido Mista Pannacotta Fugo Diavolo Trish Una (new) Prosciutto (new)

Part 6: Stone Ocean Jolyne Cujoh Ermes Costello Narciso Anasui Enrico Pucci

Part 7: Steel Ball Run Johnny Joestar Gyro ZeppeliScan/Ball Breaker Funny Valentine

Part 8: JoJolion Josuke Higashikata

Bonus: Baoh Ikuro Hashizawa



Not every character for the game has been revealed, as Bandai confirmed there will be 50 characters in the remastered game, adding nine new fighters to the original’s roster of 41 characters. In promotional material for the remaster, Trish Una and Prosciutto from Part 5: Golden Wind were shown, leaving several to still be revealed.