Where to exchange White Scrips in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

It’s time to say goodbye to White Scrips forever—with the release of Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail, the crafter and gatherer currency introduced in Shadowbringers is retired for good.

But if you forgot to spend them before the update, don’t worry too much, because you can still exchange them for Purple Scrips and buy some of the new materia and components now being introduced in FFXIV Dawntrail.

Where to find the White Crafters’ and Gatherers’ Scrip exchange in FFXIV Dawntrail

Like with the old Tomestone exchange, you can go to Mor Dhona to trade in your old crafter and gatherer scrips. Head up the hill from the Aetheryte to find the Scrip tent right next to the Tomestone counter, where Lydirlona is standing. While the wording is somewhat confusing, the Scrip Exchange NPC offers the option to trade in your White Scrips for Purple Scrips under the “Yellow Scrip Exchange” prompt in her menu.

You’ll likely be able to trade in Purple Scrips here come 8.0, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you do, you may want to clear out your Purple Scrips first. Unlike turning in old Tomestones, White Crafters’ and Gatherers’ Scrips have a one-to-one exchange rate for Purple Scrips. If you had both Scrips capped in Endwalker, you can purchase a full 4000 Scrips’ worth of items and then still end up with a full stockpile after the exchange.

Some great items to spend Purple Scrips on are the tier XI materias, as they’ll remain the secondary best-in-slot options for the rest of the expansion. If you weren’t already in pentamelded Indagator’s Gear, you can easily buy yourself a full collection of Afflatus gear and tools to properly kit out your crafter and gatherer jobs at level 90. At item level 620, you’ll stay best-in-slot until you hit level 94 and swap to the Sacrenet crafted gearset for all DoH and DoL jobs.

