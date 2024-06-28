Image Credit: Bethesda
How to exchange tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Where to exchange old Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV

Swap out your old Tomestones for new gear.
Zack Palm
Published: Jun 28, 2024 09:43 am

With a new expansion to Final Fantasy XIV, it’s time to eliminate old items for new ones. An older item you can now chuck out are several of your Tomestones, and you can do this by exchanging them with various vendors scattered throughout the game.

For anyone who wants to exchange their old Tomestones for items, tracking down these vendors should be one of your priorities in Final Fantasy XIV. Unfortunately, these vendors are tough to find, and you do need to visit specific locations to speak with them. Luckily, we can help narrow down your search to find them.

All Tomestone exchange vendor locations in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with the vendor to begin the exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several locations you can visit to exchange Tomestones. The vendor you speak with in Final Fantasy XIV may vary based on the type of equipment you want to track down, as only some vendors carry the same items and are at different item levels. These are the locations where you can find the Tomestone vendors and the cities where you can find them. Depending on the job you’re playing on your character, you want to visit them all to grab your preferred items.

Tomestone locationRegion
Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.0, Y:11.1)La Noscea
New Gridania (X:11.9, Y:12.3)The Black Shroud
Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:9.1, Y:8.3)Thanalan
Ishgard, the Brume (X:10.5, Y:11.8)Coethas
Kugane (X.12.2, Y:10.8)Hingashi
The Crystarium (X:10.1, Y:11.8)Norvrandt
Old Sharlayan (X:11.6, Y:11.2)The Northern Empty

You can visit other Tomestone vendors in Final Fantasy XIV to swap out your Allagan Tomestones of Poetics. These vendors are different from the previously mentioned ones and have distinct locations and equipment items set to specific item levels. These might help if you’re leveling up a character with a new job and want to instantly unlock gear rather than earning it from completing dungeons or buying it from the Market Board from other players.

Tomestone locationRegionItem Level
Mor Dhona (X:22.7, Y:6.6)Mor DhonaLevel 50
Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:5.2)DravaniaLevel 60
Rhalgr’s Reach (X:13.9, Y:11.6)Gyr AbaniaLevel 70
Eulmore (X:10.2, Y:11.8)NorvrandtLevel 80
Radz-at-Han (X:10.8, Y:10.4)IlsabardLevel 90

These are a great way to earn starting gear for any class, especially if you’ve unlocked Viper or Pictomancer for the Dawntrail expansion.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.