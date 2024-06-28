Where to exchange old Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV

With a new expansion to Final Fantasy XIV, it’s time to eliminate old items for new ones. An older item you can now chuck out are several of your Tomestones, and you can do this by exchanging them with various vendors scattered throughout the game.

For anyone who wants to exchange their old Tomestones for items, tracking down these vendors should be one of your priorities in Final Fantasy XIV. Unfortunately, these vendors are tough to find, and you do need to visit specific locations to speak with them. Luckily, we can help narrow down your search to find them.

All Tomestone exchange vendor locations in Final Fantasy XIV

Speak with the vendor to begin the exchange. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several locations you can visit to exchange Tomestones. The vendor you speak with in Final Fantasy XIV may vary based on the type of equipment you want to track down, as only some vendors carry the same items and are at different item levels. These are the locations where you can find the Tomestone vendors and the cities where you can find them. Depending on the job you’re playing on your character, you want to visit them all to grab your preferred items.

Tomestone location Region Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.0, Y:11.1) La Noscea New Gridania (X:11.9, Y:12.3) The Black Shroud Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:9.1, Y:8.3) Thanalan Ishgard, the Brume (X:10.5, Y:11.8) Coethas Kugane (X.12.2, Y:10.8) Hingashi The Crystarium (X:10.1, Y:11.8) Norvrandt Old Sharlayan (X:11.6, Y:11.2) The Northern Empty

You can visit other Tomestone vendors in Final Fantasy XIV to swap out your Allagan Tomestones of Poetics. These vendors are different from the previously mentioned ones and have distinct locations and equipment items set to specific item levels. These might help if you’re leveling up a character with a new job and want to instantly unlock gear rather than earning it from completing dungeons or buying it from the Market Board from other players.

Tomestone location Region Item Level Mor Dhona (X:22.7, Y:6.6) Mor Dhona Level 50 Idyllshire (X:5.7, Y:5.2) Dravania Level 60 Rhalgr’s Reach (X:13.9, Y:11.6) Gyr Abania Level 70 Eulmore (X:10.2, Y:11.8) Norvrandt Level 80 Radz-at-Han (X:10.8, Y:10.4) Ilsabard Level 90

These are a great way to earn starting gear for any class, especially if you’ve unlocked Viper or Pictomancer for the Dawntrail expansion.

