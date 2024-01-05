What’s included in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition?

As is commonplace, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is launching with some alternate, and more expensive, editions that throw in extra content on top of the base game, including a Deluxe Edition.
There is a Collector’s Edition, but it’s the priciest of the bunch, with Square Enix selling it for a staggering $350; the centrepiece being a 19-inch statue of the main villain, Sephiroth. If you’re not fond of spending that much on a video game but do fancy some additional goodies, then perhaps the Deluxe Edition will sate your appetite.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition pricing and contents
On Square Enix’s own store, you can purchase the Deluxe Edition for $99.99. That’s $30 more than just buying the base game, but it’s still significantly cheaper than the Collector’s Edition. Plus, it comes with some of that edition’s extra goodies. Those are:
- An art book
- A mini soundtrack
- A SteelBook case
It does omit the Sephiroth statue as well as some DLC items, including two exclusive summon materia. The previous game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, had certain summons locked to special editions, but Square Enix later made it possible to acquire those separately, so hopefully the same will apply to Rebirth. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition also nets you the Midgar Bangle Mk. II armor.
If you’re not that bothered with physical goodies or prefer to purchase your games digitally, there is a Digital Deluxe Edition available on the PlayStation storefront for $89.99. Although it’s $10 cheaper than the physical one, it may actually be the better deal, since it includes:
- A digital art book
- A digital mini soundtrack
- The Magic Pot summon materia
- The Reclaimant Choker accessory
- The Orchid Braclet armor
Players who pre-order also get the Moogle Trio summon materia, too, and that’s essentially everything from the Collector’s Edition minus the Sephiroth statue.