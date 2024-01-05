What’s included in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition?

Be sure to pre-order if you want even more stuff.

As is commonplace, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is launching with some alternate, and more expensive, editions that throw in extra content on top of the base game, including a Deluxe Edition.

There is a Collector’s Edition, but it’s the priciest of the bunch, with Square Enix selling it for a staggering $350; the centrepiece being a 19-inch statue of the main villain, Sephiroth. If you’re not fond of spending that much on a video game but do fancy some additional goodies, then perhaps the Deluxe Edition will sate your appetite.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Deluxe Edition pricing and contents

Expect the full soundtrack to launch separately after the game’s come out. Image via Square Enix

On Square Enix’s own store, you can purchase the Deluxe Edition for $99.99. That’s $30 more than just buying the base game, but it’s still significantly cheaper than the Collector’s Edition. Plus, it comes with some of that edition’s extra goodies. Those are:

An art book

A mini soundtrack

A SteelBook case

It does omit the Sephiroth statue as well as some DLC items, including two exclusive summon materia. The previous game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, had certain summons locked to special editions, but Square Enix later made it possible to acquire those separately, so hopefully the same will apply to Rebirth. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition also nets you the Midgar Bangle Mk. II armor.

If you’re not that bothered with physical goodies or prefer to purchase your games digitally, there is a Digital Deluxe Edition available on the PlayStation storefront for $89.99. Although it’s $10 cheaper than the physical one, it may actually be the better deal, since it includes:

A digital art book

A digital mini soundtrack

The Magic Pot summon materia

The Reclaimant Choker accessory

The Orchid Braclet armor

Players who pre-order also get the Moogle Trio summon materia, too, and that’s essentially everything from the Collector’s Edition minus the Sephiroth statue.