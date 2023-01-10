How to get the Logistics Node mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV released a huge patch with 6.3, and there are a ton of new mounts for players to collect, including a node-like one that players are looking to get in addition to all of the other mounts and minions that were added to the game.

The Logistics Node mount was teased in the last Live Letter, but there was no indication as to how people were going to get it. It wasn’t included in the 6.3 patch notes either, so players were left to figure out where this mount was going to be obtained when the update dropped.

Turns out that the Logistics Node mount is a PvP reward. Season three of PvP began with this patch, and with it came some new rewards, including some new portrait goodies, the linkshell emote, some armor glam, and the mount.

How to get the Logistics Node mount in FFXIV

Screengrab via Square Enix

Those that want to get the Logistics Node mount will need to spend a pretty good amount of time in PvP since it is a tier 15 reward. Players who want to grind for it can play any PvP mode to get series XP, but it will take a while before they have enough of it to claim the mount.

The quickest way to get to it is just to play. Crystalline Conflict wins grant 900 series XP for each win, and just completing the duty roulette Frontline will award 1,000 series XP, so a combination of competing in your favorite PvP mode and doing the Frontline daily roulette will eventually get you to tier 15 where you can then claim the Logistics Node mount.