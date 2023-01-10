Final Fantasy XIV roleplayers rejoice in the fact they now have a physical cue for their friends to show they are calling for help when they’re interacting with someone they’d rather not be talking to with the new linkshell emote.

Many players will recognize the movement since the animation has been played over and over again in cutscenes as they progress through the story. The Scions of the Seventh Dawn all use them to communicate when they’re not in the same area.

Players have long loved the animation since it is made accurate to each race, who have different locations for their ears. The animation has always brought the players’ hands up to the actual location of the ear instead of the location where a human ear would be.

Early speculation led players to believe this new emote would be easy to get since the patch notes for 6.3 showed that emote was linked to the 2.x patches, but not much else was revealed about it. Players had no idea how they were to get the emote until the patch actually dropped.

How to get the linkshell emote in Final Fantasy XIV

The /linkshell emote is obtained through PvP rewards, but luckily for those that just want to grab up the emote and not the other rewards that come with the new season of PvP, it is the very first item reward in the season.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Those looking to get the linkshell emote just need to make it to level five of the new season and then claim it once it’s unlocked. Any PvP game mode will reward series XP, which will grant progress toward season rewards. For players who just want to get far enough to get the emote, Crystalline Conflict is the fastest PvP mode and it awards 900 series XP per win. To get the emote, players will need about 10,000 series XP to progress far enough to get it.