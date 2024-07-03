How to get the Chocobo Brush for Pictomancers in FFXIV Dawntrail

You can unlock and earn several items while playing Final Fantasy XIV. They appear throughout that game that you can give to your character, and for those unlocked Pictomancer, there’s a special weapon called the Chocobo Brush you can add to your arsenal.

You need to go out of your way to unlock this weapon if you want to use it on your character. Not every FFXIV player can get it, and it’s specific to Dawntrail, similar to unlocking Pictomancer. Once you have this weapon, you can use it throughout your adventure of playing the game and show it off to your friends as you unleash powerful spells and paintings against your foes.

Where to get the Chocobo Brush in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Redeem your Dawntrail Collector’s Edition code to get the Chocobo Brush. Image via Square Enix

You can only get the Chocobo Brush for your Pictomancer by purchasing the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Collectors Edition. You must buy the Collector’s Edition of this expansion and have a code the Square Enix team provided for the item to get it. Unfortunately, the item is strictly tied to the person’s account who redeemed the code. It’s not an item you can find on your World’s Market Board. Don’t expect to see it for sale, as it’s more of a luxury item than something useful for you to use in combat.

If another FFXIV player does not use the code they received for the Collector’s Edition and offers it to you, that’s one way to get it. Outside of buying the Collector’s Edition directly from Square Enix or purchasing it from another player, don’t expect to find the Chocobo Brush as an available item in Final Fantasy XIV.

Although the brush weapon is a luxury item, the Pictomancer is not. It’s available to all players who purchase the Dawntrail expansion, and they can unlock it whenever they want to add it to your growing collection of Jobs. I recommend doing it after you’ve outfitted your current FFXIV character with their chosen Job, have the requirements to unlock the level 100 dungeons, the Extreme Trials, and have completed all Dawntrail Main Scenario Quests.

