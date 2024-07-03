How to redeem your Collector’s Edition in-game items in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

With the launch of Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Dawntrail, players who preordered the DLC release can now redeem their preorder rewards. And, for those that splashed out for the Collector’s Pack, there’s even more goodies waiting.

Here’s how to get your hands on the FFXIV: Dawntrail preorder rewards.

FFXIV Dawntrail: Claiming Collector’s Edition rewards

Are you ready for your goodies? Image via Square Enix

You can claim your FFXIV: Dawntrail Collector’s Edition items from the Mog Delivery Service once you’ve registered your Collector’s Edition code. You could only register your Collector’s Edition code once FFXIV Dawntrail launched in July. Now that it’s dropped, you can redeem your code by following these steps:

Log in to your Square Enix account at the Mog Station. Ensure this account has the characters to which you want to send the bonus items. On the Service Account Dashboard, under Games and Additional Services, select Additional Expansion. Choose your platform. Select Registration Code Entry. Enter your Expansion Registration Code. Under product type, you’ll see a message that reads FFXIV Dawntrail Collector’s Edition (your preferred platform). Beneath that, it reads Collector’s Edition bonus items are redeemable upon registration. Select Next here and then finally confirm your details.

Once you’ve redeemed your code, your Collector’s Edition goodies will be delivered via the Moogle Delivery Service. The in-game mail system is notorious for taking its sweet time and the devs even mentioned it may take up to 96 hours for your Collector’s Edition rewards to be applied to the account, so wait patiently.

If it hasn’t arrived by then, try having the items re-sent to your account by clicking the Reward Delivery Request option in the Moogle Letterbox menu, disconnecting from the game, and logging back in. Or you can contact customer support.

So, if you’re ready to dive into the latest expansion, this is everything you need to know about how to claim your rewards for FFXIV Dawntrail’s Collector’s Edition.

