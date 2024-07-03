How to complete the Tuliyollal Hunu’iliy jumping puzzle in FFXIV Dawntrail

It’s not a Final Fantasy XIV expansion without new jumping puzzles, and Dawntrail comes packaged with two towering monuments to climb in the sprawling city of Tuliyollal.

Recommended Videos

Only one of them gives a Sightseeing Log entry, however, and it’s sadly not the one that starts at the Dawnservant’s palace. Whether you’re looking for Sightseeing Log Entry 005, trying to find the more secluded jumping puzzle of Tuliyollal, or just wondering what’s up with the weird tower at the eastern end of town, you’ve come to the right place—here’s how to find and complete the Hunu’iliy jumping puzzle in FFXIV: Dawntrail.

How to find and complete the Tuliyollal Hunu’iliy Tower jumping puzzle in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

While the Pinion’s Reach jumping puzzle starts at the main palace, as you’d expect, the Hunu’iliy Tower puzzle is tucked away on the northeastern edge of the city just next to the Xak Tural Skygate. The closest Aethernet teleport is Brightploom Post, and you can head down the stairs from the Shard to find the base of the tower.

The puzzle starts on a little pillar sticking out at the back left of the tower. While all the nearby ledges look useable, the one just above the starting point is slightly too low to get you anywhere—instead, jump two ledges to the right and then two on the left to reach the first informal checkpoint.

Start here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Middle of the second section. Screenshot by Dot Esports Be careful on this corner ledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second level of the tower is a pretty straightforward path cutting diagonally up the wall. Hop up the three ledges, then onto the wooden walkway. Make a little hop outwards to get onto the wooden ledge, then jump sideways onto the next walkway and up the stone ledges on your right. You have to angle yourself appropriately while aiming for the middle of the corner ledge, but the otherwise simple jumps get you to the second checkpoint.

Jump onto the center from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports The middle slabs lead up to the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports The corner ledge of the tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports Make sure to angle yourself a little here so you don’t fall off the poles holding up the slabs. Screenshot by Dot Esports More frog-hopping. Be careful not to overshoot! Screenshot by Dot Esports Mind the distance out from the tower so you don’t miss the plank. Screenshot by Dot Esports Jump right onto the corner here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take the small ledge path on the right side, then jump onto the wooden plank. From there, hop forward to the wider stone slab and start hopping back and forth across the wide center slabs to the thin ledges until you reach the top. You need to angle yourself slightly sideways to reach the final wide one that’s placed farther out, then use it to get onto the third checkpoint.

From there, it’s another series of back-and-forth hops along the right side of the tower. At the top of this section, you can jump from the final wooden walkway right onto the corner pieces of the tower.

These are pretty tight gaps, so you can use small hops to get up quickly without worrying too much. Screenshot by Dot Esports Almost at the home stretch. Screenshot by Dot Esports And you’ve reached the finish line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The protruding slabs on the corner look more precarious than they are. If you’re careful on the first hop outwards to get on the lowest slab, it’s just a matter of a few small hops to get to the top. Make a big jump onto the next stone ledge, then do another simple zigzag section until you reach the final balcony.

And that’s all there is to it—jump up the final walkway and ledge to get on the roof and grab that vista, then take a few Gpose pictures with the amazing view for posterity and bragging rights.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy