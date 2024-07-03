How to complete the Tuliyollal Pinion’s Reach jumping puzzle in FFXIV Dawntrail

There are multiple activities you can work your way through as you play the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail expansion. One is the Pinion’s Reach jumping puzzle, which allows you to unlock some beautiful sights you can add to your sightseeing log while visiting Tuliyollal.

The jumping puzzle could be a tricky endeavor for any FFXIV player. These are untraditional activities in the game; if you’re unsure how to do it, you might spend more time than you’d like to admit attempting to complete it. Thankfully, we can assist you and ensure you unlock all sightseeing.

Tuliyollal Pinion’s Reach jumping puzzle solution in FFXIV Dawntrail

Make your way to the palace. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

You can go to the palace, north of the city’s center in Tuliyollal. Head to the west wall; you should find a small alcove with a gate next to it. Several pillars should be sticking out of the wall from this location, and these are the pillars you need to jump on to reach the top of the palace.

It may take some practice to get used to the angle of the pillars, but the first section doesn’t have too many tricks awaiting you in Final Fantasy XIV. These are vastly different from tracking down the Mica Magicogs or unlocking all mounts in Dawntrail.

Hug the walls to reach the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you reach the first section, shift to the right, and there should be another section with similarly outstretched pillars for you to jump on. This area does become more complicated as more ledges prevent you from getting a healthy jump to the next section. I recommend zooming in before attempting these jumps to get a good idea if any cliff ledges will interrupt your FFXIV, knocking them down instead of letting them make the jump. This was a common problem I had when attempting to clear this section.

Follow the jumping path as you get closer to the center. Then, you’ll land at the top area where you can find the guards, which should serve as the halfway point for your journey. From here, head to the far right and follow this path. I find these jumps easier to manage, and thankfully, if you fall from here, you’ll only drop to the area below rather than to the very bottom. It’s a straight shot to the top, and then you can clear the Pinion’s Reach jumping puzzling in Final Fantasy XIV.

