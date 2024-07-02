How to get Mica Magicog in Final Fantasy XIV

Mica Magicog is one of the resources you can find while exploring Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion. The way you unlock it comes down to tracking a specific creature and defeating it with a strong group of allies, and you have a short time to do it.

Not every monster you can find in the world regularly appears. There are specific steps you need to take before they spawn, and even then, it might take a few hours before they can appear in your Final Fantasy XIV world. The creature that drops the Mica Magicog is a powerful enemy and knowing where to find it is important. Just make sure to bring plenty of friends with you to take it down.

Where to get Mica Magicog in Final Fantasy XIV

Complete the FATEs to face off against a powerful mascot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You earn Mica Magicog by defeating Mica the Magical Mu, an enemy you encounter during the Mascot Murder FATE in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail. You can find this enemy while exploring the Living Memory area, the final region you unlock in the expansion. After unlocking all sections of this region, make sure to track down the Aether Currents in Living Memory as they’ll prove vital to facing off against Mica the Magical Mu so your mount can fly, making traveling much easier.

After you gather these, the next step is to find the specific FATE activities that have to do with Mica. There are two you need to do, and they appear one after another. You need to do these two FATE activities to summon Mica the Magical Mu in Final Fantasy XIV.

Mascot March – Coordinates (X:35, Y:34)

– Coordinates (X:35, Y:34) Mascot Mayhem – Coordinates (X:35, Y:34)

Upon completing these two activities, the third FATE, Mascot Murder, should now appear shortly after those two, only if Mica can spawn at coordinates (X:37.1, Y:33.3). You can double-check if Mica is available by going to the Faloop website and going through your Final Fantasy XIV. Mica should be on a window timer for when it can spawn and when it can’t.

After you defeat Mica, based on your participation in the FATE, you’ll receive Mica Magicog for defeating it. Expect to receive two to six every time you beat it. You can exchange them with Uah’shepya, the Miscellany vendor in Solution Nine, at coordinates (X:8.7, Y:13.5). You can then swap these resources to unlock a Mica Head and a Mica Suit for your character to wear.

