How to complete Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can find multiple side quests to work on while playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These are great ways to explore the larger area you’re in, especially completing Livestock’s Bane while you are looking through the Grasslands region.

Recommended Videos

Livestock’s Bane is one of the first side quests that pops up. It’s a great way to get to know Red XIII, a valuable party member who appeared close to the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You shouldn’t have too much trouble navigating the Livestock’s Bane, but it becomes difficult when you face the creature at the end of the quest, the White Terror.

All Livestock’s Bane quest steps in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Head to Oliver’s Farm, and then make your way west. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Livestock’s Bane quest when you return to Kalm by visiting the Community Board shortly after you unlock Chocobos in FF7 Rebirth. The quest requires you to go to Oliver’s Farm, east of Kalm.

When you arrive, Oliver informs you a local fiend continues to attack his livestock. Red XIII offers to sniff it out by investigating the latest attack scene not too far away from Oliver. However, his nose isn’t quite good enough to narrow it down, and you have to use your Chocobo to get a trail. Thankfully, the Chocobo directs you and Red XIII to where you need to go, and if you follow it, you find yourself on the coast of the Grasslands, east of Oliver’s Farm, at the White Terror’s lair. You and your party have to work to take it down, and it won’t be easy. I recommend taking a rest at a Chocobo Stop with a cushion before fighting it.

How to beat the White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The White Terror has no weaknesses, but keep attacking it to prevent it from charging up energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fight should begin immediately when you get close to the White Terror’s lair in FF7 Rebirth. I recommend making sure at least one of your party members has the Assess Materia in their loadout so you can see any weaknesses, resistances, and immunities of the White Terror. Unfortunately, it does not have any weaknesses whatsoever, and it is immune to Fire attacks. You can use nearly any type of attack against the White Terror to bring it down, giving you various options, and no specialty attack you should use to gain an advantage.

However, there is an important detail about the White Terror, and that it is slowly amassing energy overtime during the battle. You can disperse this energy by attacking or blocking its attacks, causing it to lose energy. After all of the White Terror’s energy has been depleted, it can become pressured, potentially giving your party a chance to Stagger it.

This means you don’t want to let up on your attacks against it and try to block or dodge out of the way when it’s fighting you with your FF7 Rebirth party. Outside of attacking, there are not too many strategies to think about when fighting.

Once you defeat the White Terror, return to Oliver’s farm. You’ll get the Owl Bracer as a reward, and your Red XIII friendship goes up for the rest of your FF7 Rebirth playthrough.