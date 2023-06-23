Hottest Final Fantasy 16 characters, ranked

Final Fantasy 16 is full of interesting, complicated characters that you learn more about as you progress through the game’s main campaign. But you may not care about any of that, you may just be wondering who is the sexiest.

Yes, as with every Final Fantasy game, there will be those out there getting hot under the collar for the game’s main characters. So I decided to do my own definitive ranking of the hottest Final Fantasy 16 characters—but you may not agree with the choices.

Ranked list of the hottest Final Fantasy 16 characters

7) Hugo Kupka

“Not tonight, love” | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, someone has to come last; in this case, it’s Hugo Kupka. Never mind that Hugo looks like a steroid-fueled bouncer who has denied you entry from the club because you’re wearing sneakers, he’s also just a bit of a dick. There’s not enough money in the world to fix that.

6) Clive Rosfield

Wouldn’t hurt you to smile, Clive | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This may be controversial because, on the surface, Clive is a very handsome chap. But while his sulking, outsider persona would have had a younger me rushing to ‘fix him’, the older me does not have the patience for this whiney hot boy.

5) Jill Warwick

Jill isn’t quite edgy enough for us | Image via Square Enix

Ah Jill, sweet Jill. She’s strong, beautiful, and has a bit of a dark side. While Jill would definitely be the perfect partner, she’s simply too perfectly nice compared to others on this list to be hot. I want to bring Jill home to my parents, not have a hot, sweaty night with her.

4) Dion Lesage

We’re delighted that Final Fantasy 16 includes a queer character | Image via Square Enix

Dion is, on paper, the perfect dashing prince. I can easily imagine him arriving at my home, An Officer and a Gentleman style, and sweeping me away to his castle. Unfortunately though, much like with Jill, Dion is a bit too lovely. Also, while he’s got many hot under the collar, I wouldn’t want to take him away from his beau, Sir Terrance.

3) Barnabas Tharmr

Barnabus’ mysterious vines have me intrigued | Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’re starting to get to the part of this piece where you realize I love a bad boy. Barnabas Tharmr is, unfortunately, one such boy. His pissed-off, haven’t-slept-in-three-days aura and generally the mystery that shrouds him has me intrigued. Oh no, I definitely want to fix him. But, come on, wouldn’t you?

2) Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon

Cid’s voice is like 60% of his hotness | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I am a sucker for a Northern English voice and the fact that Cid not only has a broad Yorkshire accent but a rumbling deep one is my Kryptonite. While Ralph Ineson, who voices Cid, may not be my cup of tea, putting his voice in the charismatic, and slightly troubled, Cid certainly has me swooning.

1) Benedikta Harman

Benedikta is easily the hottest Final Fantasy 16 character | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Who else could be number one? Between her sultry Irish/Eastern European accent, tight leather outfits, and the way she smokes her cigarette-type contraption, Benedikta is clearly the hottest Final Fantasy 16 character. She may be a villain, but the way she seduces the men of Valisthea to do her bidding kind of makes me want her to stomp on me.

Disqualified

Look, I’m not a weirdo, so I’m not going to include Joshua, a young boy, and Torgal, a dog, on our hottest list. But Torgal would absolutely win best boy and Joshua, well, he can have the best little brother award, I guess.

