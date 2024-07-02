How to get Silver Lobo Hide in Final Fantasy XIV

The MSQ can wait—there’s a new expansion here, and a whole new logbook of crafting. As always, the non-gatherable monster drops are the biggest chokepoint when it comes to crafting supply, and Silver Lobo Hide is the first hurdle in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Where to find Silver Lobo Hide in Final Fantasy XIV

Silver Lobo Hide is the key component in making Silver Lobo Leather, the main leatherworker-made ingredient in all the level 90 craftable starter gear of FFXIV: Dawntrail. At a four to one ratio, you need quite a lot of hides to get a good supply of leather. The main way to farm hides is to farm Silver Lobos, which can be found in Urqopacha.

You can find them on the high ridge just south of the main Aetheryte at Wachunpelo. You’ll have to go out the southeastern exit to climb the path if you haven’t unlocked flying.

Make sure to bring your chocobo out for extra help. Dot Esports

As is always the case with RNG-based monster drops, farming Silver Lobos the conventional way gives extremely diminishing returns if you need an actual stockpile of leather instead of a handful of pieces. The more reliable way is to farm FATEs instead; Silver Lobo Hides are immediately available from the Urqopacha Bicolor Gemstone vendor Tepli.

The hides cost three Gemstones each. Completing one FATE with the highest rating yields 16 Gemstones (minimum), with higher rewards depending on bonuses from the Twist of Fate buff or the FATE itself. Meaning, one FATE gives you enough to craft one piece of Silver Lobo Leather.

If you’d rather not do the work yourself at all, Silver Lobo Hides are also available as a Hunting Venture for retainers with a combat job. It’s listed at the bottom of the available level 90 ventures, and requires a minimum level of 620 for your retainer, which can easily be reached by purchasing a few pieces of Credendum or Diadochos gear.

