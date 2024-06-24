Final Fantasy XIV: How to get the Ufiti mount

Of the huge variety of mounts you can collect in Final Fantasy XIV, one of the more absurd and subsequently very popular ones is the Ufiti, a literal gorilla that cradles your player in one arm.

The Ufiti horn can be traded or bought from the Marketboard, but it’s usually incredibly expensive due to how hard it is to acquire. Barring the times it’s specially offered as limited-time rewards in events like Moogle Treasure Trove, the Ufiti horn can only be purchased for 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrips in the Firmament.

How to get the Ufiti Horn in FFXIV

Enie, the main scrip vendor, also has a wide selection of other rare mounts and items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the vendor in the Firmament or earn Skybuilders’ Scrips in FFXIV, you have to unlock the Ishgardian Restoration first. Once you complete the Heavensward Patch 3.3 quest, Litany of Peace, the blue quest Towards the Firmament becomes available from a Recruitment Notice in Ishgard. You need to be a Disciple of the Land or Hand at level 60 minimum to accept the quest. It leads you through a long chain of dialogue and NPC-hunting, after which the Firmament amenities and activities finally become available.

Gatherers can earn Skybuilders’ Scrip by talking to Aurvael to enter the Diadem, a special instanced zone where you can gather Firmament-specific materials. It’s also one of the best places to grind gatherer EXP—especially if you have a Survival Manual active—so feel free to bring a gatherer job that needs more levels.

The tradeoff, however, is you aren’t able to gather the high-level materials, which earn you more Skybuilders’ Scrip when turned in for inspection to Flotpassant.

Crafters can earn Skybuilders’ Scrip by crafting special Ishgardian Restoration recipes, which you can find in the second tab of your Crafting Log after speaking to Potkin. Similarly to the Diadem, the EXP you earn by turning items to Potkin is one of the most efficient ways of leveling a Crafter job, especially when paired with an Engineering Manual. Higher level recipes will yield more Skybuilders’ Scrip and EXP once submitted to Potkin for stockpiling.

The catch is all Ishgardian Restoration recipes use materials only gathered in the Diadem—and because the Ishgardian Restoration has already been completed, not many players are selling Diadem materials. Even if you’re mainly a crafter, you may need to level and gear a gatherer job in order to gather your own components.

Unfortunately, 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrip can take some time to grind, even if you’re at max level and only targeting the highest tier materials and recipes. But once you have enough, you can head over to Enie to purchase the Ufiti Horn from her inventory.

