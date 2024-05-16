Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis event guide

It’s time to grind Irregular Tomestones of Genesis again—the Itinerant Moogle has new rewards for the second round of Moogle Treasure Trove, Final Fantasy 14’s major pre-patch special event.
Running from May 14 to June 24 (just two days before scheduled maintenance for FF14: Dawntrail begins) the Second Hunt for Genesis brings a new set of challenges to complete for Irregular Tomestones of Genesis II.
You can check them out in your FF14 Mogpendium, which you can obtain from the Itinerant Moogle if you didn’t participate in the event’s first stage.
How to collect Irregular Tomestone of Genesis II in Final Fantasy 14
The Second Hunt is structured identically to the first. Completing Standard Objectives—duties marked with the moogle icon in the Duty Finder—gives you a set amount of Irregular Tomestones depending on the duty, as was the case in all prior Moogle Treasure Trove events in FF14. This time, the targets are a mix of MSQ capstone dungeons, optional level 50/60/70 dungeons, the optional patch content from Stormblood, and the same collection of PVP duties, GATEs, and Ocean Fishing objectives as the First Hunt.
|Objective
|Duty type
|Tomestone Reward
|Castrum Meridianum
|Lv. 50 Dungeon (MSQ)
|Four
|The Praetorium
|Lv. 50 Dungeon (MSQ)
|Seven
|The Sunken Temple of Qarn (Hard)
|Lv. 50 Dungeon (Optional)
|Four
|The Wanderer’s Palace (Hard)
|Lv. 50 Dungeon (Optional)
|Four
|The Aetherochemical Research Facility
|Lv. 60 Dungeon (MSQ)
|Four
|Ala Mhigo
|Lv. 70 Dungeon (MSQ)
|Four
|Hells’ Lid
|Lv. 70 Dungeon (Optional)
|Four
|Amaurot
|Lv. 80 Dungeon (MSQ)
|Four
|The Dead Ends
|Lv. 90 Dungeon (MSQ)
|Four
|
|The Porta Decumana
|Lv. 50 Trial (MSQ)
|Three
|The Jade Stoa
|Lv. 70 Trial (optional)
|Two
|Hells’ Kier
|Lv. 70 Trial (optional)
|Two
|The Wreath of Snakes
|Lv. 70 Trial (optional)
|Two
|The Royal City of Rabanastre
|Lv. 70 Alliance Raid
|Five
|The Ridorana Lighthouse
|Lv. 70 Alliance Raid
|Six
|The Orbonne Monastery
|Lv. 70 Alliance Raid
|Seven
|Every Omega Raid (Deltascape, Sigmascape, Alphascape)
|Lv. 70 Normal Raids
|Two
|Seal Rock, The Fields of Glory, Onsal Hakair
|PVP Frontline Campaigns
|Three to five, depending on outcome
|Hidden Gorge
|PVP Rival Wings Campaign
|Three to five, depending on outcome
|Cliffhanger
|GATE
|One to three, depending on outcome
|Air Force One
|GATE
|One to four, depending on outcome
|Leap of Faith
|GATE
|One to four, depending on outcome
|Any Way the Wind Blows
|GATE
|One to eight, depending on outcome
|The Slice Is Right
|GATE
|One to ten, depending on outcome
|Ocean Fishing
|Gathering Foray
|Five
To get rewards from Ocean Fishing, you have to earn at least 1,200 points in a single voyage. Conversely, earning any MGP from a GATE counts as a successful completion. Participating in any GATE aside from Cliffhanger, Any Way the Wind Blows, and The Slice Is Right—GATEs where it’s possible to earn nothing—will guarantee at least one Tomestone.
Players are also individually assigned a Weekly Objective randomly selected from the list of Standard Objectives, which awards a bonus of 20 Tomestones. This is on top of the base Tomestone reward from the Standard Objective, so just completing your Weekly Objective gives you anywhere from 21 to 30 Tomestones.
Additionally, the Mogpendium lists Minimog Challenges, which are two extra weekly targets that award 10 Tomestones. These are all activities done outside of an instanced duty, such as completing certain FATEs, hunts, and Triple Triad matches. You only need to complete one of the two weekly Minimog Challenges to get the 10 Tomestone reward; unfortunately, completing both won’t get you any extra.
The Ultimog Challenge is one big task that’s worth 50 Tomestones (that can only be claimed once) and remains available until the end of the event. For the Second Hunt of Genesis, it’s clearing floor 100 of the Palace of the Dead. Depending on how much Deep Dungeon progress you have on your character, this may or may not be worth the challenge.
Remember: While Tomestones from Standard Objectives are automatically added to your inventory, rewards from Weekly Objectives, Minimog Challenges, and UItimog Challenges have to be manually claimed from the Mogpendium. Also, Tomestones will not be rewarded from objectives completed via Trusts, Duty Support, Squadron Missions, or Unrestricted Party without Level Sync enabled. Basically, you must complete the objectives with other players and at the level the duty was intended for.
While Blue Mage Tomestone farming has been severely nerfed compared to previous Moogle Treasure Trove events, it remains the fastest option due to having no level constraints for any job ability. Level your Blue Mage to 70, make sure you have at least The Ram’s Voice and Ultravibration, then open up Party Finder to hop into a farming party.
All rewards from Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis in Final Fantasy 14
As always, the Itinerant Moogle’s inventory is a mix of miscellaneous items usually exclusive to challenging activities, some event-exclusive rewards, and one featured gearset.
|Item
|Price
|Notes
|Emerald Carbuncle Earring
|100
|Exclusive to the Second Hunt of Genesis.
|Ufiti Horn
|50
|Requires unlocking the Ishgardian Restoration questline and crafter/gatherer activities. Purchased for 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in the Firmament.
|Gabriel α Identification Key
|50
|Requires unlocking the level 80 Relic Weapon questline. Possible reward from opening Southern Front Lockboxes, which are only obtained from completing activities in the Bozjan Southern Front.
|Domakin
|50
|Requires a Fisher retainer. Possible reward from Waterside Exploration XXV and Quick Exploration ventures.
|Blinding Indigo Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Eden Leviathan’s theme. Possible drop from Eden’s Gate: Inundation.
|Ala Mhigan Barding
|30
|Gold rating reward from the rare FATE, Rattle and Humbaba, located in The Peaks of Gyr Abania.
|On Windy Meadows Orchestrion Roll
|30
|La Noscea’s pre-ARR theme. Possible reward from the level 60 treasure hunts via the solo maps (Timeworn Wyvernskin Maps) or the Aquapolis dungeon from the party maps (Timeworn Dragonskin Maps).
|Cheerful Checkered Parasol
|30
|Requires unlocking the Ishgardian Restoration questline and crafter/gatherer activities. Possible reward from opening Fête Presents, or purchased for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in the Firmament.
|Potentially Special Timeworn Map x two
|30
|Exclusive to Moogle Treasure Trove events.
|
|Direwolf Whistle
|30
|Requires unlocking and progressing the Ixali Tribal Quests to rank seven. Purchased from the Ixali Vendor for 120,000 Gil.
|Gullfaxi Whistle
|30
|Titan’s themed mount. Obtained from The Navel (Extreme).
|Round Lanner Whistle
|30
|Thordan’s themed mount. Obtained from The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign, or purchased from Bertana at Idyllshire (and any Rowena’s Representative) for 99 Heavens’ Ward Helm Fragments.
|Auspicious Kamuy Fife
|30
|Byakko’s themed mount. Obtained from The Jade Stoa (Extreme), or purchased from Eschina at Rhalgr’s Reach (and any Rowena’s Representative) for 99 Byakko Totems.
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Earned from getting two or three lines in Wondrous Tails.
|Philosopher’s Stone Table
|20
|Level 80 Goldsmith recipe.
|Crystarium Wardrobe
|20
|Level 80 Alchemist recipe.
|Low Bookshelf
|20
|Level 80 Carpenter recipe.
|Late Allagan chestpieces of Scouting, Aiming, Healing, and Casting
|15 each
|PVP Glamour items. Purchased for 4,000 Wolf Marks at Wolves’ Den Pier
|Paissa Card
|10
|Possible reward from beating Laniaitte (Heavensward MSQ NPC found at The Rosehouse in the Sea of Clouds) at Triple Triad.
|Dhalmel Card
|10
|The second possible reward from beating Laniaitte.
|Innocence Card
|Seven
|Dropped from The Crown of the Immaculate and The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme), and is a possible reward from Dream Triad Cards.
|9S Card
|Seven
|Dropped from The Copied Factory, the first level 80 Alliance Raid.
|Petit Pteranodon
|Seven
|Requires unlocking the Ishgardian Restoration questline and crafter/gatherer activities. Possible first place prize from the Kupo of Fortune.
|Behemoth Heir
|Seven
|Purchased for 400 Centurio Seals from Ardolain, the Hunt Mark vendor in Ishgard.
|Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll
|Seven
|Requires unlocking and progressing the Ananta Tribal Quests to rank three (respected). Purchased for three Ananta Dreamstaffs from Madhura.
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10
|One
|Exclusive to Moogle Treasure Trove events.
The Itinerant Moogle opens up a few crafter/gatherer-exclusive rewards to battle-oriented players, as well as bypassing some infamously terrible RNG reward systems (looking at you, Kupo of Fortune). If there’s nothing in particular that interests you, try to prioritize the Emerald Carbuncle Earring, Potentially Special Timeworn Maps, and the MGP Platinum Cards. The earring is exclusive to the event, the maps are great for Gil-making, and MGP Cards remain the best way to grind MGP so far.