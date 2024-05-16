Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis event guide

It’s time to grind Irregular Tomestones of Genesis again—the Itinerant Moogle has new rewards for the second round of Moogle Treasure Trove, Final Fantasy 14’s major pre-patch special event.

Running from May 14 to June 24 (just two days before scheduled maintenance for FF14: Dawntrail begins) the Second Hunt for Genesis brings a new set of challenges to complete for Irregular Tomestones of Genesis II.

You can check them out in your FF14 Mogpendium, which you can obtain from the Itinerant Moogle if you didn’t participate in the event’s first stage.

How to collect Irregular Tomestone of Genesis II in Final Fantasy 14

As always, all three ARR finale instances are on the list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Second Hunt is structured identically to the first. Completing Standard Objectives—duties marked with the moogle icon in the Duty Finder—gives you a set amount of Irregular Tomestones depending on the duty, as was the case in all prior Moogle Treasure Trove events in FF14. This time, the targets are a mix of MSQ capstone dungeons, optional level 50/60/70 dungeons, the optional patch content from Stormblood, and the same collection of PVP duties, GATEs, and Ocean Fishing objectives as the First Hunt.

Objective Duty type Tomestone Reward Castrum Meridianum Lv. 50 Dungeon (MSQ) Four The Praetorium Lv. 50 Dungeon (MSQ) Seven The Sunken Temple of Qarn (Hard) Lv. 50 Dungeon (Optional) Four The Wanderer’s Palace (Hard) Lv. 50 Dungeon (Optional) Four The Aetherochemical Research Facility Lv. 60 Dungeon (MSQ) Four Ala Mhigo Lv. 70 Dungeon (MSQ) Four Hells’ Lid Lv. 70 Dungeon (Optional) Four Amaurot Lv. 80 Dungeon (MSQ) Four The Dead Ends Lv. 90 Dungeon (MSQ) Four The Porta Decumana Lv. 50 Trial (MSQ) Three The Jade Stoa Lv. 70 Trial (optional) Two Hells’ Kier Lv. 70 Trial (optional) Two The Wreath of Snakes Lv. 70 Trial (optional) Two The Royal City of Rabanastre Lv. 70 Alliance Raid Five The Ridorana Lighthouse Lv. 70 Alliance Raid Six The Orbonne Monastery Lv. 70 Alliance Raid Seven Every Omega Raid (Deltascape, Sigmascape, Alphascape) Lv. 70 Normal Raids Two Seal Rock, The Fields of Glory, Onsal Hakair PVP Frontline Campaigns Three to five, depending on outcome Hidden Gorge PVP Rival Wings Campaign Three to five, depending on outcome Cliffhanger GATE One to three, depending on outcome Air Force One GATE One to four, depending on outcome Leap of Faith GATE One to four, depending on outcome Any Way the Wind Blows GATE One to eight, depending on outcome The Slice Is Right GATE One to ten, depending on outcome Ocean Fishing Gathering Foray Five

To get rewards from Ocean Fishing, you have to earn at least 1,200 points in a single voyage. Conversely, earning any MGP from a GATE counts as a successful completion. Participating in any GATE aside from Cliffhanger, Any Way the Wind Blows, and The Slice Is Right—GATEs where it’s possible to earn nothing—will guarantee at least one Tomestone.

Players are also individually assigned a Weekly Objective randomly selected from the list of Standard Objectives, which awards a bonus of 20 Tomestones. This is on top of the base Tomestone reward from the Standard Objective, so just completing your Weekly Objective gives you anywhere from 21 to 30 Tomestones.

Additionally, the Mogpendium lists Minimog Challenges, which are two extra weekly targets that award 10 Tomestones. These are all activities done outside of an instanced duty, such as completing certain FATEs, hunts, and Triple Triad matches. You only need to complete one of the two weekly Minimog Challenges to get the 10 Tomestone reward; unfortunately, completing both won’t get you any extra.

The Ultimog Challenge is one big task that’s worth 50 Tomestones (that can only be claimed once) and remains available until the end of the event. For the Second Hunt of Genesis, it’s clearing floor 100 of the Palace of the Dead. Depending on how much Deep Dungeon progress you have on your character, this may or may not be worth the challenge.

Remember: While Tomestones from Standard Objectives are automatically added to your inventory, rewards from Weekly Objectives, Minimog Challenges, and UItimog Challenges have to be manually claimed from the Mogpendium. Also, Tomestones will not be rewarded from objectives completed via Trusts, Duty Support, Squadron Missions, or Unrestricted Party without Level Sync enabled. Basically, you must complete the objectives with other players and at the level the duty was intended for.

Tip: While Blue Mage Tomestone farming has been severely nerfed compared to previous Moogle Treasure Trove events, it remains the fastest option due to having no level constraints for any job ability. Level your Blue Mage to 70, make sure you have at least The Ram’s Voice and Ultravibration, then open up Party Finder to hop into a farming party.

All rewards from Moogle Treasure Trove – The Second Hunt for Genesis in Final Fantasy 14

A neat assortment of accessories, mounts, minions, and more. Image via Square Enix

As always, the Itinerant Moogle’s inventory is a mix of miscellaneous items usually exclusive to challenging activities, some event-exclusive rewards, and one featured gearset.

Item Price Notes Emerald Carbuncle Earring 100 Exclusive to the Second Hunt of Genesis. Ufiti Horn 50 Requires unlocking the Ishgardian Restoration questline and crafter/gatherer activities. Purchased for 8,400 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in the Firmament. Gabriel α Identification Key 50 Requires unlocking the level 80 Relic Weapon questline. Possible reward from opening Southern Front Lockboxes, which are only obtained from completing activities in the Bozjan Southern Front. Domakin 50 Requires a Fisher retainer. Possible reward from Waterside Exploration XXV and Quick Exploration ventures. Blinding Indigo Orchestrion Roll 50 Eden Leviathan’s theme. Possible drop from Eden’s Gate: Inundation. Ala Mhigan Barding 30 Gold rating reward from the rare FATE, Rattle and Humbaba, located in The Peaks of Gyr Abania. On Windy Meadows Orchestrion Roll 30 La Noscea’s pre-ARR theme. Possible reward from the level 60 treasure hunts via the solo maps (Timeworn Wyvernskin Maps) or the Aquapolis dungeon from the party maps (Timeworn Dragonskin Maps). Cheerful Checkered Parasol 30 Requires unlocking the Ishgardian Restoration questline and crafter/gatherer activities. Possible reward from opening Fête Presents, or purchased for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrips from Enie in the Firmament. Potentially Special Timeworn Map x two 30 Exclusive to Moogle Treasure Trove events. Direwolf Whistle 30 Requires unlocking and progressing the Ixali Tribal Quests to rank seven. Purchased from the Ixali Vendor for 120,000 Gil. Gullfaxi Whistle 30 Titan’s themed mount. Obtained from The Navel (Extreme). Round Lanner Whistle 30 Thordan’s themed mount. Obtained from The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign, or purchased from Bertana at Idyllshire (and any Rowena’s Representative) for 99 Heavens’ Ward Helm Fragments. Auspicious Kamuy Fife 30 Byakko’s themed mount. Obtained from The Jade Stoa (Extreme), or purchased from Eschina at Rhalgr’s Reach (and any Rowena’s Representative) for 99 Byakko Totems. MGP Platinum Card 30 Earned from getting two or three lines in Wondrous Tails. Philosopher’s Stone Table 20 Level 80 Goldsmith recipe. Crystarium Wardrobe 20 Level 80 Alchemist recipe. Low Bookshelf 20 Level 80 Carpenter recipe. Late Allagan chestpieces of Scouting, Aiming, Healing, and Casting 15 each PVP Glamour items. Purchased for 4,000 Wolf Marks at Wolves’ Den Pier Paissa Card 10 Possible reward from beating Laniaitte (Heavensward MSQ NPC found at The Rosehouse in the Sea of Clouds) at Triple Triad. Dhalmel Card 10 The second possible reward from beating Laniaitte. Innocence Card Seven Dropped from The Crown of the Immaculate and The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme), and is a possible reward from Dream Triad Cards. 9S Card Seven Dropped from The Copied Factory, the first level 80 Alliance Raid. Petit Pteranodon Seven Requires unlocking the Ishgardian Restoration questline and crafter/gatherer activities. Possible first place prize from the Kupo of Fortune. Behemoth Heir Seven Purchased for 400 Centurio Seals from Ardolain, the Hunt Mark vendor in Ishgard. Keepers of the Lock Orchestrion Roll Seven Requires unlocking and progressing the Ananta Tribal Quests to rank three (respected). Purchased for three Ananta Dreamstaffs from Madhura. Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10 One Exclusive to Moogle Treasure Trove events.

The Itinerant Moogle opens up a few crafter/gatherer-exclusive rewards to battle-oriented players, as well as bypassing some infamously terrible RNG reward systems (looking at you, Kupo of Fortune). If there’s nothing in particular that interests you, try to prioritize the Emerald Carbuncle Earring, Potentially Special Timeworn Maps, and the MGP Platinum Cards. The earring is exclusive to the event, the maps are great for Gil-making, and MGP Cards remain the best way to grind MGP so far.

