Best ways to grind MGP in Final Fantasy XIV

While earning MGP might be a completely optional activity in Final Fantasy XIV, neglecting it entirely is a terrible idea for any player. From exorbitantly expensive, bragging-rights mounts to exclusive seasonal event items, you’ll inevitably find something or another you wish you had enough MGP to buy.

The irony is consistency and diligence wins the race in FFXIV’s signature casino—waiting on a jackpot Cactpot ticket won’t get you very far. Whether you’re trying to blitz up enough MGP to buy expensive rewards or aiming for that four million MGP Blackjack mount, here’s all the best ways to rack up as many casino coins as possible.

Best ways to earn MGP in Final Fantasy XIV

Moogle Treasure Trove events

You can find the Itinerant Moogle near the Aetheryte at every city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way (by far) to grind MGP is through Moogle Treasure Trove events. Released as a content filler leading up to the next major patch or expansion, these seasonal events have players earning Irregular Tomestones to trade in for rare items like trial mounts from past expansions, hairstyles and emotes locked behind intense duties, and more. The key point is that every iteration of the event offers an MGP Platinum Card—a consumable that adds 50,000 MGP to your Gold Saucer account—for 30 Irregular Tomestones.

Because most event-eligible Duties only give two to seven Irregular Tomestones, grinding out more than a few Platinum Cards can be a hassle if you go about it the conventional way. Your best bet is actually to pick up Blue Mage, learn the standard spells used for cheesing just about anything—The Ram’s Voice, Ultravibration, Missile, Moon Flute, Whistle, and Final Sting—then hop into a farming party via the Party Finder for the easiest eligible duty.

While the Blue Mage farming rate for Irregular Tomestones for recent Treasure Trove events has been nerfed quite a bit from previous runs, it’s still the fastest way to blow through eligible duties due to being equally effective at any level.

Weekly Challenge Log

The mini-games might not pay well, but they’re a nice distraction when you’re waiting for a queue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Outside of the Moogle Treasure Trove event, the most lucrative source of MGP is to complete the Gold Saucer entries in your weekly Challenge log. With 17 objectives in total, it’s possible to obtain a base of 95,000 MGP every week for completing them all.

Unfortunately, completing every single Gold Saucer Challenge is a tedious task, even if you have a whole week. Some Challenges take more effort than they’re worth, and almost all of them require a long unlock quest chain if you don’t already have access to every game in the Saucer.

Still, anything is better than nothing, and there are a few Challenges you can prioritize for a steady MGP gain every week even if you don’t go after them all.

Come Play Lord I, II, III

Challenges that reward you for playing Lord of Verminion once, three times, and five times respectively for a total payout of 27,000 MGP. This is arguably the best effort-to-payout ratio once you get past the tutorial, as playing the challenges against the CPU still count—and you don’t even need to win the match.

Open the Gates/Close the Gates

Two challenges for participating in five GATEs and successfully completing three GATEs for a combined payout of 13,000 MGP. Because GATEs happen every 20 minutes, this is an easy challenge to complete by hopping into whatever GATE is happening while you’re in the Gold Saucer. You can even play Triple Triad or queue for Chocobo races between GATEs to kill time and work towards the other weeklies.

Always in Threes/A Winner Is You

Two challenges for playing Triple Triad 10 times and winning 10 matches for a combined payout of 13,000 MGP. The beginner-level TT opponents in the Gold Saucer’s main hall make this challenge easy to complete by only playing 10 matches. This is a good challenge to pursue while waiting for your daily roulette queue to pop, but you can also queue into the Battle Hall instead to earn another 5,500 MGP for your matches.

To the Races I/Victory Lap I

Two challenges for participating in three chocobo races and winning one for a combined payout of 10,000 MGP. You can technically earn 16,000 MGP more by entering 20 races and winning 10, but that’s a lot of racing if you don’t actually enjoy the minigame. Three entries and one victory is a great stopping point for weekly MGP grinds.

Fashion Report

The Fashion Report is run by a man who is definitely, most certainly not Redolent Rose in disguise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another weekly item to earn a ton of MGP with relatively little effort is the Fashion Report. You can unlock it by completing the Passion for Fashion quest. Every week, you’re given a list of hints for each gear slot, and your task is to guess the correct equipment it’s referring to and assemble an outfit that follows the hints as closely as possible. You earn 10,000 MGP just for attempting an appraisal, and 50,000 MGP for getting a minimum of 80 points (out of 100).

If you’re having trouble scoring enough points, look up some of the community resources—you can always find some Fashion Report enthusiasts that outline the easiest 80-point outfit for each week.

Wondrous Tails

If you’re at max level, most of those trial tasks will only take you a minute if unsynced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you’re not grinding for MGP, you should absolutely have Wondrous Tails unlocked anyway. The weekly journal you get from Khloe Aliapoh is a powerhouse in farming experience points and current Tomestones—the fact that you can also get MGP Cards from it is just the cherry on top.

Completing one of the duties outlined in the journal earns you a sticker on the board. You can paste in a total of nine stickers that have a chance of forming up to three bingo-style lines. You get one MGP Gold Card (30,000 MGP) from having one line, two MGP Platinum Cards from having two lines, and a whopping 20 Platinums from three lines for a jackpot of a million MGP.

The key is you need RNG luck to consistently get any lines in the journal. The Second Chance points you earn from first-time completion of duties—either for yourself or a party member—help tremendously with lining up the stickers. Try to pool them for as many Shuffles as you can afford before you get a good configuration.

Tip: You can only Shuffle your stickers when you have seven or fewer stamped in. Stamping your eighth will lock your configuration in for the week, so try to get at least one line before grabbing the last two stickers.

Lord of Verminion tournaments

The emptiest part of the Gold Saucer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An extremely underrated way to earn tons of MGP with little effort is to regularly participate in Lord of Verminion tournaments. There are weekly payouts depending on your ranking that week that can add up to a hefty amount because, simply put, no one really plays Verminion. The competition simply isn’t there, so it’s very easy to rank moderately high on the board even if you only challenge NPC opponents. Playing on a server within a less-populated Data Center makes this especially true.

You can sign up for the tournaments by speaking to the Tournament Recordkeeper at the Minion Square. Make sure to queue for a Master Tournament match in your Duty Finder to ensure you’ll be facing an NPC instead of another player.

MGP buffs

If you’re grinding MGP, you should always have an MGP buff active on your character through your Free Company or a Gold Saucer VIP Card. A 10 or 15 percent increase that only applies to Gold Saucer earnings (and excludes Challenge Log rewards) might not sound like much, but it adds up when you apply it to big payouts like Fashion Report or weekly tournaments.

Applying a Jackpot buff through your Free Company actions gives you a 24-hour bonus, but you may not be in a position to set up or ask for certain FC buffs at your leisure. If you’re not an admin or master of an FC, the next best way to get a Jackpot buff is to farm Gold Saucer VIP Cards through the Squadron Missions, Black Market Crackdown or Counter-magitek Exercises. These cards only last for two hours, but hopefully, that’s more than enough time to complete your daily grind.

